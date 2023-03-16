CCTV image released by Inverness police in search for clues following ‘serious assault’ 10 months ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released a CCTV image of a person thought to have information about an assault that happened in Inverness 10 months ago.

The incident took place at around 11pm on Saturday May 14 last year on the High Street in Inverness.

A man was “seriously assaulted” with police launching an investigation, which has been ongoing ever since.

Now more than 10 months since the incident, officers have released a CCTV image showing a young man who may have important information.

Police say the man is in his late 20s, with an average build and short dark hair. In the image, the man is wearing a white top, dark trousers and white trainers.

Officers are keen to track the man down and are appealing to the public to help find him.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 1667 of May 16 2022.