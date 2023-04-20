The glory days of Aberdeen in 70s and 80s to take centre stage in new novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The glory days of Aberdeen in 70s and 80s to take centre stage in new novel

Mike Kernan's Stopping to Rain revisits nights out at Radar's in his second book set in and around Aberdeen.

By Louise Glen
Aberdeen in the 1970s and 80s is featured in a new novel. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen in the 1970s and 80s is featured in a new novel.

The glory of Gothenburg, nights out at Radar’s and Hollywood fame for a north-east village are all recalled in a new book.

Aberdeen in the late 1970s and early 1980s plays a major role in Stopping To Rain, the sequel to Mike Kernan’s acclaimed debut novel, The Fenian.

The first part of the new book is set in the West of Scotland but one of the main characters flees north to escape a shameful secret.

A string of familiar locations feature from the moment the teenager steps off the coach from Glasgow at Guild Street bus station.

The Dons’ open top bus remembered

She starts nights out with college pals at Oscar’s Bar, in the old Capitol Theatre building, before going on to the likes of Radar’s, in Belmont Street, and Ritzy’s, in the former Palace ballroom.

One scene is set the night after Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners Cup heroes stage an open-top bus parade.

As the character settles into life in Aberdeen, she gets to know north-east landmarks like Pennan village shortly after scenes for 1983 hit movie Local Hero were shot there.

Former journalist and lecturer Mike, 66, explained there were two main reasons why he chose Aberdeen as the location for part of the book.

The famous red telephone box in “Local Hero” has appeared on myriad postcards. Image: Polaris.

He said: “The character in the story suffers a traumatic, life-changing experience and needs to go somewhere far enough away that there is little chance of her bumping into anyone from her past.

“At the same time, I wanted a place where she could build a new life so I gave her a student pal to move in with.

“When I was growing up near Glasgow in the 1970s, not everyone had cars and, of course, there was no such thing as social media for people to keep in easy contact so Aberdeen felt remote to us.

“I remember going to Arbroath and Montrose on holiday as a child which seemed a mammoth trek by train in itself, and being vaguely aware that

Aberdeen was further away still.

Family connection

“Then, of course, we became more aware of Aberdeen when its football team started to dominate the Old Firm clubs most of us supported, but it still seemed very far away.”

The decision to locate part of the drama in the city was clinched by a family connection.

Mike explained: “My daughter is also a journalist and she moved here in 2005 to work on the Journals.

“My wife and I came to stay regularly and I spent a lot of time getting to know the city and the surrounding area.

“Although I obviously can’t claim an intimate knowledge of Aberdeen in the 1980s, I at least had a decent grasp of the geography – right down to the cobbles outside a shop the character ends up in by chance.”

To fill in the gaps, Mike carried out extensive research and turned to local history buffs for assistance.

He added: “One of the great discoveries I’ve made since I started writing books is how willing people are to share their knowledge.

“It was no different when I asked questions of local groups and I got particular help from members of the Aberdeen and NE Family History Society who I mention in the book’s acknowledgements section.

“One member not only suggested a traditional pub where my character could work but even gave me its local nickname which makes the story all the more authentic.”

