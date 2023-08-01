Inverness patients relocated as Raigmore Hospital under ‘intense pressure’ with new admissions

Raigmore Hospital is under “intense pressure” following a surge in unexpected patient numbers.

Bosses at NHS Highland say the Inverness hospital is “extremely busy” as patients are relocated to other wards and hospitals, to accommodate new admissions.

The health board said it hoped to keep patients as close to home as possible, as it tried to manage patient numbers.

The impact on anyone attending the hospital is longer waiting times, particularly those attending A&E.

Meanwhile, patients are being asked to use pharmacy and the non-emergency NHS 24 services to help alleviate the strain on the city’s A&E department.

Raigmore Hospital under pressure again

The announcement is not the first of its kind for the health board.

In April, health bosses were forced to cancel operations to deal with emergency admissions, while remaining hopeful conditions would “ease soon.”

However, this morning, bosses warned staff at Raigmore Hospital were facing further pressure to accommodate those in need.

In a statement, an NHS Highland spokesman said: “Raigmore Hospital is extremely busy today, with several patients requiring unexpected admission.

“We are working hard to accommodate them safely. This may mean moving more stable patients to other wards or hospitals, though we will always try to keep people as close to home as possible.

“This means waiting times in A&E are much longer than usual. If you need urgent care that is not life-threatening, call NHS24 on 111.

“NHS 24 will direct you to the most appropriate care, which might be a minor injuries unit, a phone or virtual appointment, a pharmacy, or Accident & Emergency at one of our hospitals.”