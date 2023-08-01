Inverness patients relocated as Raigmore Hospital under ‘intense pressure’ with new admissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness patients relocated as Raigmore Hospital under ‘intense pressure’ with new admissions

The NHS board hopes to keep as many people as close to home as possible.

By Michelle Henderson
Outside of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
NHS Highland says Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is “extremely busy" today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Raigmore Hospital is under “intense pressure” following a surge in unexpected patient numbers.

Bosses at NHS Highland say the Inverness hospital is “extremely busy” as patients are relocated to other wards and hospitals, to accommodate new admissions.

The health board said it hoped to keep patients as close to home as possible, as it tried to manage patient numbers.

The impact on anyone attending the hospital is longer waiting times, particularly those attending A&E.

Meanwhile, patients are being asked to use pharmacy and the non-emergency NHS 24 services to help alleviate the strain on the city’s A&E department.

Stable patients are being moved to other wards across Raigmore Hospital and other hospitals in the region to accommodate new admissions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Raigmore Hospital under pressure again

The announcement is not the first of its kind for the health board.

In April, health bosses were forced to cancel operations to deal with emergency admissions, while remaining hopeful conditions would “ease soon.”

However, this morning, bosses warned staff at Raigmore Hospital were facing further pressure to accommodate those in need.

In a statement, an NHS Highland spokesman said: “Raigmore Hospital is extremely busy today, with several patients requiring unexpected admission.

An ambulance vehicle sits outside A&E at Raigmore Hospital.
Patients are facing longer waiting times at A&E as staff face intense pressure. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We are working hard to accommodate them safely. This may mean moving more stable patients to other wards or hospitals, though we will always try to keep people as close to home as possible.

“This means waiting times in A&E are much longer than usual. If you need urgent care that is not life-threatening, call NHS24 on 111.

“NHS 24 will direct you to the most appropriate care, which might be a minor injuries unit, a phone or virtual appointment, a pharmacy, or Accident & Emergency at one of our hospitals.”

