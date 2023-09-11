Man headbutted woman after she turned down pizza sample

A man headbutted a woman after she turned down a free pizza sample, a court has heard.

Colin Sanders saw the woman refuse the free snack from an Inverness city centre bar and shouted “too good for you”.

When the woman responded that he should shut up, Sanders headbutted her to the ground.

Sanders appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of assault as well as charges of assault and threatening behaviour relating to an incident a few days later.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that the first incident took place on July 25 at around 6pm.

She said: “The witness was on Church Street, Inverness. She had been offered some free pizza by Revolution Bar, which she refused.

Woman headbutted to the ground

“The accused shouted at the witness “too good for you”. She told the accused to shut up. He immediately approached the witness and headbutted her, which caused her to fall to the ground.”

The court heard that the pair then struggled on the ground before Sander delivered kicks to the woman’s head and body.

Ms Gray said it was just a few days later, on July 29, that Sanders and a female companion boarded a train at Nairn and more trouble ensued.

She said: “The train conductor observed a male in the company of a female at Nairn railway station. Both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They appeared unsteady on their feet coming onto the train.

“The witness approached the accused to see if he had a ticket. He informed him he did not have a ticket, and would not be buying one.”

When the conductor asked Sanders about his ticket again later in the journey he told them “not to upset him” and to “stay off his back”.

‘I am going to beat you up’

On the final approach Sanders told him: “If you don’t go away, I am going to beat you up.”

The conductor contacted police to meet the train and when Sanders alighted at Inverness officers asked him to produce a ticket, to which he replied that he had lost it.

Officers asked Sanders to wait while they took his details but took hold of him when they believed he was making attempts to run away.

He reacted “violently and aggressively” saying “what the f*** are you doing? Get off me!” before calling officers “p****” and “paedo” and struggling with them.

Solicitor Mike Chapman, for Sanders, said his client had been living away from his family and abusing drink and drugs at the time of the offences.

He said: “He has very little recollection of these events,” adding: “He has recognised that his actions were unacceptable.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Sanders of County Houses, Lochend, on a community payback order with 18 months’ supervision and 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.