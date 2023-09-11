Man headbutted woman after she turned down pizza sample

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man headbutted woman after she turned down pizza sample

Colin Sanders saw the woman refuse the free snack from an Inverness bar and shouted that it was 'too good' for her. When she told him to shut up he headbutted her.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man headbutted a woman after she turned down a free pizza sample, a court has heard.

Colin Sanders saw the woman refuse the free snack from an Inverness city centre bar and shouted “too good for you”.

When the woman responded that he should shut up, Sanders headbutted her to the ground.

Sanders appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of assault as well as charges of assault and threatening behaviour relating to an incident a few days later.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that the first incident took place on July 25 at around 6pm.

She said: “The witness was on Church Street, Inverness. She had been offered some free pizza by Revolution Bar, which she refused.

Woman headbutted to the ground

“The accused shouted at the witness “too good for you”. She told the accused to shut up. He immediately approached the witness and headbutted her, which caused her to fall to the ground.”

The court heard that the pair then struggled on the ground before Sander delivered kicks to the woman’s head and body.

Ms Gray said it was just a few days later, on July 29, that Sanders and a female companion boarded a train at Nairn and more trouble ensued.

She said: “The train conductor observed a male in the company of a female at Nairn railway station. Both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They appeared unsteady on their feet coming onto the train.

“The witness approached the accused to see if he had a ticket. He informed him he did not have a ticket, and would not be buying one.”

When the conductor asked Sanders about his ticket again later in the journey he told them “not to upset him” and to “stay off his back”.

‘I am going to beat you up’

On the final approach Sanders told him: “If you don’t go away, I am going to beat you up.”

The conductor contacted police to meet the train and when Sanders alighted at Inverness officers asked him to produce a ticket, to which he replied that he had lost it.

Officers asked Sanders to wait while they took his details but took hold of him when they believed he was making attempts to run away.

He reacted “violently and aggressively” saying “what the f*** are you doing? Get off me!” before calling officers “p****” and “paedo” and struggling with them.

Solicitor Mike Chapman, for Sanders, said his client had been living away from his family and abusing drink and drugs at the time of the offences.

He said: “He has very little recollection of these events,” adding: “He has recognised that his actions were unacceptable.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Sanders of County Houses, Lochend, on a community payback order with 18 months’ supervision and 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.

