Chief uses ‘magic nose’ to sniff out £15,000 of cannabis in Inverness raid

The spaniel has become the top dog after he tracked down the drugs in the Highland Capital.

By Shanay Taylor
Police dog Chief in Inverness.
PD Chief sniffs out 2.5kgof cannabis. Image: Police Scotland.

A police sniffer dog has helped uncover thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in Inverness.

Highland police officers discovered the 2.5kg haul – which has an estimated street value of between £10,000 and £15,000 – last week.

Sniffer dog, Chief, became the hero of the hour as the pooch unearthed the massive haul of drugs.

Enquiries are still ongoing since the discovery was made at a premises in Inverness on January 10.

Police dog sniffs out £15k of cannabis

Chief and his “magic nose” is now on the look out for more as Highland & Island’s police officers wrote online:

“#PDChief does it again, the dog with a magic nose sniffs out 2.5 kgs of cannabis from a premises in Inverness.

“We reckon someone will be “Green” with envy at the recovery. Enquiries are ongoing and Chief is on the look-out for more!”

Police recruit latest pup to join paw patrol in Aberdeenshire

Just this week, police in the north-east revealed the latest member to join their gang of police dogs.

Eva is the latest puppy to join the police.
Eva is the latest puppy to join the police. Image: Police Scotland.

A young pup called Eva has been brought in to help tackle crime across the north-east.

The tiny German Shepherd has become one of the first dogs to join the force in Aberdeenshire this year.

Eva is set to be a “great” addition to the police as both her parents are sports dogs and she also has police dog relatives.

