Chief uses ‘magic nose’ to sniff out £15,000 of cannabis in Inverness raid

A police sniffer dog has helped uncover thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in Inverness.

Highland police officers discovered the 2.5kg haul – which has an estimated street value of between £10,000 and £15,000 – last week.

Sniffer dog, Chief, became the hero of the hour as the pooch unearthed the massive haul of drugs.

Enquiries are still ongoing since the discovery was made at a premises in Inverness on January 10.

Police dog sniffs out £15k of cannabis

Chief and his “magic nose” is now on the look out for more as Highland & Island’s police officers wrote online:

“#PDChief does it again, the dog with a magic nose sniffs out 2.5 kgs of cannabis from a premises in Inverness.

“We reckon someone will be “Green” with envy at the recovery. Enquiries are ongoing and Chief is on the look-out for more!”

Police recruit latest pup to join paw patrol in Aberdeenshire

Just this week, police in the north-east revealed the latest member to join their gang of police dogs.

A young pup called Eva has been brought in to help tackle crime across the north-east.

The tiny German Shepherd has become one of the first dogs to join the force in Aberdeenshire this year.

Eva is set to be a “great” addition to the police as both her parents are sports dogs and she also has police dog relatives.