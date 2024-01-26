Inverness doctor desperate to save family trapped in makeshift Gaza refugee camp without food, water or electricity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness doctor desperate to save family trapped in makeshift Gaza refugee camp without food, water or electricity

Dr Salim Ghayyda, from Palestine, says he is "heartbroken" by the conflict and fears for his elderly parents and siblings' lives.

By Louise Glen
Doctor Salim Ghayyda and his father, who is trapped in Gaza during the conflict with Israel.
Dr Salim Ghayyda fears for his family including his father, left, who are trapped in Gaza due to the Israel - Palestine conflict. Image: Supplied by Salim Ghayyda

A “heartbroken” Inverness hospital consultant is pleading for help to rescue his family who are trapped in a Gaza refugee camp with no food, water or electricity.

Salim Ghayyda, 51, fears for his family stuck in war-torn Palestine and says he feels like “no one can help” get them to safety.

Dr Ghayyda moved from Palestine to the UK with his wife Hala 21 years ago and the couple have three children; Nabil Dalal – known as Dolly- and Jumanan.

He has worked as a paediatric consultant at Raigmore Hospital for 11 years, and his wife Hala works in the city’s Citizen Advice Bureau.

Salim Ghayyda with his daughter.
Salim Ghayyda with his daughter. Image: Salim Ghayyda.

His elderly parents and siblings are currently living in makeshift tents with no food, water or electricity as a result of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mr Ghayyda has decided to go public with his family’s plight “out of desperation”.

He told The Press and Journal: “My family are living in tents they have made themselves and some in a flat at Rafah in the most inhumane conditions.

“We have found ourselves in a state of despair with no other option but to need to pay money to get them out.

“In the flat, let me explain, there are maybe 50 people living in there – waiting for something to happen.

“There are mattresses all over the floors to allow people to sleep.”

The situation his family find themselves is intollerable. One family member is living in a makeshift tent on the street.
The situation his family find themselves in is intolerable. This is Salim Ghayyda’s father. Image: Salim Ghayyda.
Salim Ghaddya and members of his family.
Members of Salim Ghayyda’s family. Images: Salim Ghayyda.

“My father, who is elderly, has all the normal ailments with ageing, and he has diabetes.

“Because there are no hospitals – they have been decimated or closed – he could not get the right medication.

“My sister phoned me to say ‘your dad, he is dying’ and my brother – who is a nurse – managed to work out that he had been given the wrong blood sugar medication, and finally sorted it out.

“Then a miracle happened and an ambulance arrived to help my dad.

“People are living in inhumane conditions and they are not able to get the help they need. Normal medical conditions are becoming real problems.

“I have worked in these hospitals in Gaza, I have colleagues who have been killed.

“I am heartbroken.”

The tent in Gaza that Salim Ghaddya's family is living in.
The tent in Gaza that Salim Ghaddya’s family is living in. Image: Salim Ghayyda.
The family are forced to have a makeshift home - and toilet.
The family are forced to have a makeshift home – and toilet. Image: Salim Ghayyda.

Dr Ghayyda says Gaza never been “home’ to his family, who have only visited Gaza a handful of times since leaving over two decades ago.

On one family holiday, they were caught up in the conflict, and Salim waited for 10 weeks to leave again.

He said: “I did not vote as a Palestinian until I was in my 40s as a British citizen and living in Inverness.”

He continued: “It is out of desperation that I have decided to go public,  I want my family story to be heard.

“I am not used to the level of destruction on my family for the last three months – it is unjustified.

“There is always good and bad on every side. I am not going to stay quiet when my people are being treated in such a way’.

“Unless it stops it is killing and will kill innocent civilians and children. Starving civilians is not acceptable.

“When people say to me ‘it is complicated’, I think ‘no it is not’.

‘I need to find a way to get them out of the country and to safety’

“It is very clear – genocide has to stop, people need water, they need food, they need electricity – without it, they will die.

“They can not freely leave Gaza – there are checkpoints.

“There is no alternative, I need to find a way to get them out of the country and to safety.”

Dr Ghayyda is being supported by local MP Drew Hendry, as he tries to raise funds to move his family to safety in Egypt.

Mr Hendry, who represents Inverness, said: “The situation Salim and his family find themselves in is utterly heartbreaking and I am certain they will be taking some comfort from the kindness and outpouring of support they have from our community.

“Upon learning of the family’s situation last year, I wrote to the Foreign Office, highlighting the family’s precarious situation and urging help.

“The response I received from the minister was wholly unhelpful, offering no solutions.

“The UK Government could choose to do the right thing to help the people of Gaza and families like Salim’s – instead, they refuse to help.”

He added: “I will continue to do what I can to give voice to Salim and his family and the other families facing this impossible and heartbreaking dilemma and help in any way I can.”

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

More from Inverness

Transport Scotland A9 A82 Longman Junction Improvement scheme Transport Scotland has announced the intention to award a £1 million contract to Soil Engineering Geoservices Ltd to undertake ground investigations as part of the A9/A82 Longman Junction Improvement scheme. Pics submitted by Transport Scotland Media
Time is running out to finish this major Inverness transport project - but does…
Pothole on Fairfield Lane, Inverness
'What an awful job': Inverness drivers slam shoddy pothole repair work
Ross Memorial Hospital
Dingwall drink-driver blamed puddle for crash outside hospital
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stephen Dick admitted harbouring a child who had absconded. Picture shows; Stephen Dick. N/A. Supplied by David Love / Facebook Date; Unknown
Missing care home girl found hiding in man's bedroom
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Raymond Marshall acted in a threatening manner towards other residents at the block Picture shows; Riverview, Portland Place, Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Angry man told neighbours: 'I'll kill everyone, it's game over'
A new impression showing how the site could look. Image: Mabbett
Developer returns with fresh bid for housing on the site of historic fire-hit mansion
Cristian Voinea, entrepreneur, property investor and mentor.
North entrepreneur Cristian Voinea started out selling fruit and veg in Romania
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – oil worker and fake taxi driver unmasked as perverts
Lizzie Fraser, popular character of Inverness' live music scene, right.
She lived to the beat of her own drum: The endless energy and infectious…
Stuart Forrester (left) and Donald Mackay are re-opening the premises as a bar, restaurant and live music venue Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I’m sure people will like what they see': Rose Street Foundry bar opening date…