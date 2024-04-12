Independent former Army major wins Inverness South council by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Independent former Army major wins Inverness South council by-election

Duncan McDonald to take up seat after ballot victory.

By John Ross
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Independent Duncan McDonald is the newest member of Highland Council after securing a by-election victory.

Mr McDonald was chosen as councillor for ward 19, Inverness South  at stage 8 of the contest.

He polled 730 votes from a total of 3,305. The turnout was 26.3%.

By-election followed councillor’s resignation

The by-election was conducted under the Single Transferable Vote (STV) electoral system.

It was held following the resignation of Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor Colin Aitken.

He was one of four councillors representing ward 19 on the authority.

Ballot box.
The by-election count was held today

Mr McDonald now joins councillors Ken Gowans (SNP), Duncan Macpherson (Highland Alliance) and Andrew Sinclair (Scottish Conservative and Unionist).

The other candidates were –

  • Jonathan Chartier (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 652 votes
  • Jimmy Duncan (Alba Party)- 107
  • Ryan Forbes (Scottish Conservatives) – 533
  • Andrew Macdonald (Sovereignty) -41
  • Gordon Shanks (SNP) – 641
  • Arun Sharma (Scottish Greens) – 237
  • Ron Stevenson (Scottish Labour) – 364

Voting took place on Thursday and the count was held at the council’s headquarters in Inverness today.

Lib Dems have 15 councillors

The last council by-election was held in September in Ward 7, Tain and Easter Ross, when Independent Maureen Ross won after Lib Dem councillor Sarah Rawlings stood down,

The turnout then was 34.4%.

Mr McDonald’s victory means the Liberal Democrats again have 15 members on the council, the number they had following the 2022 election.

The largest group is still the SNP with 21 councillors, followed by Independents with 17.

Others are Conservatives (eight), Highland Alliance (five), Scottish Greens (four) Labour (two) Alba (one) with one vacant seat.

 

