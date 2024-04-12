Independent former Army major wins Inverness South council by-election

Independent Duncan McDonald is the newest member of Highland Council after securing a by-election victory.

Mr McDonald was chosen as councillor for ward 19, Inverness South at stage 8 of the contest.

He polled 730 votes from a total of 3,305. The turnout was 26.3%.

By-election followed councillor’s resignation

The by-election was conducted under the Single Transferable Vote (STV) electoral system.

It was held following the resignation of Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor Colin Aitken.

He was one of four councillors representing ward 19 on the authority.

Mr McDonald now joins councillors Ken Gowans (SNP), Duncan Macpherson (Highland Alliance) and Andrew Sinclair (Scottish Conservative and Unionist).

The other candidates were –

Jonathan Chartier (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 652 votes

Jimmy Duncan (Alba Party)- 107

Ryan Forbes (Scottish Conservatives) – 533

Andrew Macdonald (Sovereignty) -41

Gordon Shanks (SNP) – 641

Arun Sharma (Scottish Greens) – 237

Ron Stevenson (Scottish Labour) – 364

Voting took place on Thursday and the count was held at the council’s headquarters in Inverness today.

Lib Dems have 15 councillors

The last council by-election was held in September in Ward 7, Tain and Easter Ross, when Independent Maureen Ross won after Lib Dem councillor Sarah Rawlings stood down,

The turnout then was 34.4%.

Mr McDonald’s victory means the Liberal Democrats again have 15 members on the council, the number they had following the 2022 election.

The largest group is still the SNP with 21 councillors, followed by Independents with 17.

Others are Conservatives (eight), Highland Alliance (five), Scottish Greens (four) Labour (two) Alba (one) with one vacant seat.