Orkney’s most vulnerable families to receive £200 grants to help look after children during Easter holidays

Vulnerable families in Orkney are to receive a £200 boost to help make ends meet over the Easter holidays.

Direct payments will be made to those children receiving free school meals – £100 from the Scottish Government Covid Spring Hardship Payment and a further top up payment of £100 thanks to a grant agreed by Orkney councillors.

The cash boost will benefit more than 250 children and be paid directly to families before the Easter holidays early in April.

Those receiving it will be able to use it for whatever they need.

This payment is per child, not per household, and for those families on a low income.

Council leader James Stockan said: “Our most vulnerable families in Orkney continue to be those who are most likely to be worst hit in these ongoing challenging times.

“That is why we as a council have decided, for the second time in four months, to make a supplementary payment of £100 on top of the Government grant.

“Our officials are, once again, to be commended for their swift response in ensuring this additional money will be with our most vulnerable families before the Easter break.”

Those to benefit from the full £200 for each child must have been claiming free school meal entitlement as of the Scottish Government cut-off date of February 16 this year.

Mr Stockan appealed for families who may be eligible for free school meals to come forward to check if they qualify.

He added: “We are fearful there are families out there who are missing out on free school meals due to a misconception of there being a stigma attached.”

Applications can be made online via MyOrkney or call 01856 873535 for a paper application form.