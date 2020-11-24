Moray charity launches winter challenge in the continued battle to ‘weather’ the financial storm caused by pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray outdoor charity has launched a virtual challenge fundraiser as part of their continued efforts to “weather” the financial storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Outfit Moray is encouraging people to cycle, run or paddle the distance of the North Coast 500, NE250 or Moray Way to raise vital funds throughout the winter months.

Community fundraiser Karen Cox said: “The response to our Summer Challenge in July was incredible with over 45 participants signing up to take part, including teams from the Moray Council and Windswept Brewing, raising over £7,300 between.

“With ages ranging from 5 – 74, it really captured the imagination of many, and we were blown away by their incredible efforts!”

“So, instead of giving something up for a New Year resolution, we are encouraging people to take up our Winter Challenge.”

Chief executive Tony Brown hopes the winter challenge keeps people “motivated” to be active and support the charity at the same time during these difficult times.

Mr Brown added: “Like most charities, we have been hugely affected by the pandemic and are struggling with fundraising opportunities; we should have had three teams taking part in the Strathpuffer in January but, like many similar events, it has been cancelled.

“We are looking forward to delivering for young people next year and if we can help motivate everyone to keep fit over winter, that’s a bonus.”

To sign up for the challenge, visit www.outfitmoray.com/winter-challenge or get in touch with Karen Cox at karen.cox@outfitmoray.com.