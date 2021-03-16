Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray artist who was well-known in Aberdeenshire classrooms during a career devoted to teaching has died at the age of 75.

Doreen Cannavan was born in Glenlivet in 1946 and was the daughter of war hero Sandy Turner, who was awarded the Military Medal for singlehandedly capturing two German lorries bearing ant-tank guns during a daring Second World War operation.

Soon after the conflict, the family moved to Edinburgh where Mr Turner joined the city’s police force.

Doreen’s passion for art grew while studying at Edinburgh College of Art and Craiglockhart College of Education in the capital.

But her first steps into teaching art came in her native north-east, at Inverurie Academy and during visits to nearby primary schools.

She continued her own studies during evening classes at Aberdeen Art College – where she met future husband John Cannavan, who was a fellow student and played in a band.

The couple soon moved to Edinburgh, where they both taught art at Holy Rood High School, but returned to Glenlivet to be married in 1974.

Despite continuing her career in the capital, Doreen continued to make regular trips home to Glenlivet, where she had a holiday home with her husband, to hold outdoor art sessions with her husband during the school holidays.

Prints of her work have been made into cards and have been sold in shops and galleries across Scotland.

Her sister, Helena Turner, said: “Doreen was very popular with all her students and teachers.

“She really made lifelong friendships from her time in schools.”

Doreen is survived by her husband John, children Paul and Paula and sisters Helena, Margaret, Mary, Elizabeth and Ann.