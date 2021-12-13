BanktheFood: The mobile phone app inspired by children helping foodbanks get what they need when they need it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Moray

BanktheFood: The mobile phone app inspired by children helping foodbanks get what they need when they need it

By David Mackay
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 1:29 pm
Collage showing BanktheFood app on a mobile phone and a foodbank store room.
The BanktheFood mobile phone app aims to help foodbank shelves stocked with the items they need. Photos: DCT Media

Picture a store room in a foodbank – there is a good chance that an image of shelves stacked with tinned goods, most likely soup or baked beans, springs to mind.

However, parcels will contain everything a household and family needs to get by for a short period of time.

That includes providing other essentials like toilet roll, toiletries, nappies, pet food and fresh fruit and vegetables.

But how do food banks ensure they have a range of items to supply while getting the word out for urgently needed items?

One mobile phone app, inspired by the idea of primary school children, is aiming to ensure charities in the north and north-east and across the UK have exactly what they need.

‘I had no idea they had mountains of baked beans’

When Southend Foodbank in Essex visited a local primary school in 2018 they told children they spent a large amount of time spreading the word about what they need.

The answer from the youngsters was simple – “Why don’t you build an app?”

Staff and volunteers thereafter were led to tech expert Dan Owen who has spent 30 years creating software to solve real world problems.

He said: “I had no idea that they had mountains of baked beans, but not enough food to provide a balanced diet for a family. Generous people were giving, but not the right stuff.”

BanktheFood is now a charity in its own right and has dozens of foodbanks signed up to notify people of its urgently-needed items as well as what it currently has a good supply of.

Emma Spring, who co-founded the charity with Mr Owen, explained the app was designed to held foodbanks quickly communicate what they need to locals.

She said: “It took the children to realise how hard it was to communicate real-time needs.

Emma Spring, co-founder of BanktheFood
Emma Spring, co-founder of BanktheFood

“It’s time consuming to update websites, notice boards in supermarkets and social media – it takes them away from their important job of distributing food.

“The app was a brilliant idea from the children and it has also been built to show all the local drop-off points.

“One thing we’ve found as well is drop-off points are traditionally as you go to the exits at supermarkets so people will tend to drop off something they can personally do without – instead of what the foodbank needs.

The BanktheFood app in use.
The BanktheFood app provides a list of urgently needed items and a map of drop-off points for foodbanks. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

“If people are aware in advance then they’re more likely to drop off what the foodbank actually needs.

“It’s just a case of foodbanks registering with us and then they have the control over updating what they need at any given time, which can obviously vary across the country.”

The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 are raising awareness of the work and needs of foodbanks through the Big Christmas Food Appeal.

So just how can the BanktheFood app help people in our area?

How does Moray Food Plus use BanktheFood?

Elgin-based Moray Food Plus find it a vital tool for keeping supporters up-to-date for about their “urgent needs” as well as what it is “running low” and “well stocked” every week.

Items listed by the foodbank charity on BanktheFood are also rotated to encourage people to donate a range of items.

It also lists its 25 drop-off points across the region including its various points in Elgin as well as in smaller communities like Hopeman, Fochabers and Aberlour.

Gillian Pirie, the charity’s volunteer development officer, believes some people might be surprised about the items they hand out.

Volunteer development officer Gillian Pirie in the store room of Moray Food Plus.
Volunteer development officer Gillian Pirie in the store room of Moray Food Plus. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

She said: “It’s not just food we distribute, we also include sanitary products, nappies and pet food – because animals are part of the household and need to eat too.

“We tailor it to the person’s needs, so we ask if they have dietary requirements and things like that here.

“One thing we try to do is try to introduce people to new flavours they maybe haven’t tried before and show them how they can prepare them themselves at home.

“So it’s not just a case of handing out a tin of soup, we want to provide some variety and educate too.”

North and north-east foodbanks on BanktheFood

Aberdeen

  • Integrate Scotland Storehouse, Gilcomston Park
  • Aberdeen North, King’s Way, Bridge of Don
  • Somebody Cares, Greenwell Road

Aberdeenshire and Moray

  • Aberdeenshire North, St James’ Place, Inverurie
  • Moray Food Plus, Elgin, Buckie, Forres, Keith

Highlands

  • Highland, Glebe Street, Inverness
  • Lochaber, Airds Crossing, Fort William High Street

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal, click here.

