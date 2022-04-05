Hopeman caravan park cafe approved by a single vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Hopeman caravan park cafe approved by a single vote

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 5:24 pm
Moray councillors have given planning permission for a café at Hopeman West Beach Caravan Park following a tight vote.
Moray councillors have given planning permission for a café at Hopeman West Beach Caravan Park following a tight vote.

The go-ahead has been given for a cafe to be built in a coastal village caravan park.

However, it took the casting vote of the chairman of Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee David Bremner for the eatery at Hopeman to get approval.

During the discussion over the application, which lasted for around an hour-and-a-half, some members raised concerns that the development would cause safety issues with an increase in traffic to the site at the West Beach Caravan Park.

The caravan park can only be accessed via the village’s Harbour Street, which can have problems with congestion.

It was also felt the two-storey building was not in keeping with the character of the village, and that the 13 parking bays, including two for those with mobility problems, was not enough.

Fochabers Lhanbrye councillor Marc Macrae.

However, officers explained around 80% of the cafe’s trade was expected to come from the caravan park, and as the height of the building was 18ft it was smaller than most houses.

The cafe is also considered an acceptable tourist development within the caravan park, according to the local plan.

A total of 463 representations were received on the application, 401 in favour, 61 objections and one neutral response.

Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae put forward a motion to go with officer recommendations to approve the cafe, and was seconded by Mr Bremner, who is SNP councillor for the same ward.

Mr Macrae said: “We have to recognise the many people who have put in representations of support who are using the current facilities.

“We are a council of economic development we’re trying to come out of a pandemic, levelling up, building back stronger and encouraging employment.”

Elgin North councillor Frank Brown.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown opposed the development, and was seconded by Conservative councillor for Forres Claire Feaver.

They felt the proposal did not fit in with the site, which is a special landscape area, had a flat roof as opposed to a pitched one and that it did not sit well with the scale and density of the surrounding buildings or Hopeman as a whole.

Concerns were also raised over whether there would be safe access to and from the site to the road network.

Mr Brown said: “It seems to me, colleagues, that these are important elements that we have to consider whether or not it’s right and popper to approve, or not, this application.

“We have every right to challenge those assumptions and to draw our own conclusions based on the evidence.”

Hopeman cafe vote split

Both the motion and amendment received five votes, with Mr Bremner casting his deciding vote for the development.

The application for the cafe was put forward by Barry and Ruth Scott.

It includes capacity for 12 tables inside and a further 12 outdoors on a veranda and balcony.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]