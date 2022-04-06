Moray retail study will determine policy for planning developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moray retail study will determine policy for planning developments

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin town centre is expected to see more national retailers leave the High Street over the next few years.
A document looking at the shops and services available in towns and villages across Moray has been adopted as policy.

The Moray Retail Study identifies key trends and potential demand for floor space in town centres and those in new neighbourhoods over the next five to 10 years.

Councillors agreed the study should be used as a material consideration in deciding planning applications, masterplans and developing policy at a meeting on Monday.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown raised the issue that as the study had been carried out in 2021, and current global and local economic uncertainties could diminish the relevance of the survey.

He said: “It’s a valuable piece of work and an interesting piece of work.

The Moray Retail Study will be used to form Moray Council planning policy.

“We live in very difficult times where the world economy, the UK economy, the Scottish economy and the Moray economy are in a constant state of flux.

“I would be slightly concerned that if we’re using this as a material consideration, that the world might have moved on or may have changed for the worse and the economy may be completely different.”

Planning officer Rowena MacDougal explained if things changed significantly, less weight would be given to the document, and the situation would be kept under review with a future study expected to be carried out in two years.

The report covered main shopping areas in Buckie, Forres, Keith, Lossiemouth, the centre of Elgin and the town’s Edgar Road as well as smaller towns and villages.

Findings in the review carried out by Hargest Planning Limited, highlighted a continued reduction of national retailers in Elgin that will significantly impact the town centre, while smaller town centres had a more positive outlook as more people were working from home.

Economic uncertainty a concern

There has been an increase in discount retailers as well as specialist food stores across the area since the last survey was carried out 10 years ago.

The study highlights how an ageing population, lifestyle changes, online retail and uncertainty with economic growth impacts on the long-term retail trends in the area.

There are 942 retail, leisure and businesses units across Moray with 109 of those vacant.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee unanimously agreed the study should be used to form policy.

