Moray retail study will determine policy for planning developments

A document looking at the shops and services available in towns and villages across Moray has been adopted as policy.

The Moray Retail Study identifies key trends and potential demand for floor space in town centres and those in new neighbourhoods over the next five to 10 years.

Councillors agreed the study should be used as a material consideration in deciding planning applications, masterplans and developing policy at a meeting on Monday.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown raised the issue that as the study had been carried out in 2021, and current global and local economic uncertainties could diminish the relevance of the survey.

He said: “It’s a valuable piece of work and an interesting piece of work.

“We live in very difficult times where the world economy, the UK economy, the Scottish economy and the Moray economy are in a constant state of flux.

“I would be slightly concerned that if we’re using this as a material consideration, that the world might have moved on or may have changed for the worse and the economy may be completely different.”

Planning officer Rowena MacDougal explained if things changed significantly, less weight would be given to the document, and the situation would be kept under review with a future study expected to be carried out in two years.

The report covered main shopping areas in Buckie, Forres, Keith, Lossiemouth, the centre of Elgin and the town’s Edgar Road as well as smaller towns and villages.

Findings in the review carried out by Hargest Planning Limited, highlighted a continued reduction of national retailers in Elgin that will significantly impact the town centre, while smaller town centres had a more positive outlook as more people were working from home.

Economic uncertainty a concern

There has been an increase in discount retailers as well as specialist food stores across the area since the last survey was carried out 10 years ago.

The study highlights how an ageing population, lifestyle changes, online retail and uncertainty with economic growth impacts on the long-term retail trends in the area.

There are 942 retail, leisure and businesses units across Moray with 109 of those vacant.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee unanimously agreed the study should be used to form policy.