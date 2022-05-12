Moray Conservatives say they’re still working on council coalition talks despite Covid setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Conservatives say they’re still working on council coalition talks despite Covid setback

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
May 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Conservative group looking to form the next Moray Council administration are continuing to work amid claims several members have Covid.
Moray Conservatives are continuing talks to form the next council administration despite claims some members of the group have Covid.

It is believed that several Tory councillors have tested positive, which may impact on discussions with other elected members to form a majority group to lead the local authority.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt, spokesman for the Conservative group, did not comment on the health of any individuals, but confirmed work was ongoing.

He said: “Moray Conservative councillors are aware of interest in the health of councillors, all can be assured that councillors are acting responsibly and that work continues.

Conservative group spokesman Donald Gatt.

“Churchill led from bed at times. Thankfully, we all have modern technology.

“It will not hamper communications between groups which can and will continue to ensure best for the people of Moray.”

The Tory group is the largest on the council with 11 members, the SNP have eight, Labour three, there are two independents, one Liberal Democrat and one Green.

Graham Leadbitter, co-leader for the  SNP, confirmed they had held talks with Labour, Lib Dem Christopher Price, Draeyk van der Horn of the Greens and one of the independents.

He said: “We have held discussions with a number of councillors and they have been positive. We are still talking.”

