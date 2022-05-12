Moray Conservatives say they’re still working on council coalition talks despite Covid setback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Conservatives are continuing talks to form the next council administration despite claims some members of the group have Covid.

It is believed that several Tory councillors have tested positive, which may impact on discussions with other elected members to form a majority group to lead the local authority.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt, spokesman for the Conservative group, did not comment on the health of any individuals, but confirmed work was ongoing.

He said: “Moray Conservative councillors are aware of interest in the health of councillors, all can be assured that councillors are acting responsibly and that work continues.

“Churchill led from bed at times. Thankfully, we all have modern technology.

“It will not hamper communications between groups which can and will continue to ensure best for the people of Moray.”

The Tory group is the largest on the council with 11 members, the SNP have eight, Labour three, there are two independents, one Liberal Democrat and one Green.

Graham Leadbitter, co-leader for the SNP, confirmed they had held talks with Labour, Lib Dem Christopher Price, Draeyk van der Horn of the Greens and one of the independents.

He said: “We have held discussions with a number of councillors and they have been positive. We are still talking.”