Aberdeen to Inverness ScotRail train line reopened after debris cleared

ScotRail has reopened the train line between Aberdeen and Inverness after it was closed earlier after due to debris.

However, warnings have been issued to passengers there may be “knock-on delays”.

The operator reported shortly after 4pm that “an issue” had been reported by a driver between Elgin and Keith.

ScotRail later confirmed a safety inspection of the track has taken place, with debris being removed.

ScotRail tweeted: “The line between Elgin and Keith has now reopened. Trains are back on the move, but there will be a few knock-on delays as a result of this.”