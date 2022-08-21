CCTV images released in Elgin investigation following serious assault that happened six months ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating a serious assault from nearly six months ago in Elgin have released CCTV images of a man they believe could help them.

The attack happened in the Ladyhill car park in the town at about 1.25am on Saturday, February 26.

Police say they cannot release any further information about the incident itself.

Officers investigating the serious assault have now released images of a man who could potentially hold information that may help them with their inquiries.

We have released images of a man officers believe can assist with enquiries into a serious assault that happened around 1.25am at Ladyhill Carpark, Elgin, on Sat 26 Feb. If you know him or can provide info please call us on 101 – Inc 0319 of 26/2/22

More: https://t.co/gZQSAdQ1VH pic.twitter.com/CLXqz6Vo6M — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) August 21, 2022

The man is described as being between 35 and 50 years old, of “stocky” build and being about 5ft 8ins tall.

At the time the CCTV images were taken in Elgin he was wearing a black puffa jacket, a dark T-shirt with a red logo with dark jeans and dark shoes.

Constable Martin Burkinshaw said: “I would urge anyone who has information relating to the man depicted in these images, or the man himself, to make contact with the police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 0319 from February 26, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on information anonymously.