Concerns raised about price of calls to Moray Council during cost of living crisis

An Elgin councillor has requested calls to Moray Council to be made free amid the cost of living crisis.

Jeremie Fernandes, who represents the Elgin North ward, has raised his concerns that residents are charged every time they contact the council by phone.

Moray Council uses both 0300 and area code 01343 numbers for its services, including its welfare benefits and money advice lines.

Mr Fernandes has asked councillors and authority officers to investigate options to make all phone calls to the council free of charge.

According to Ofcom, calls to 0300 numbers cost 16p per minute, while 01343 numbers charge between 3p and 65p per minute, outside of those with inclusive minutes contracts.

Accessible services for all

The SNP councillor has said the cost of calling the council is an issue that has been raised by a number of organisations and partners who support people who are vulnerable and are on low incomes.

He said: “Call charges can be prohibitive for people who use top-up phones for example, and it may delay or even prevent them from accessing the help they need.

“Access points in libraries are re-opening but they can be difficult to access, particularly in the most rural parts of Moray.

“I appreciate that making calls free would likely have a cost for the council and we need to look at all options carefully, but it is essential that services are accessible for everyone.

“The SNP has pushed for a cost-of-living working group and this is one of the ideas I am keen to explore fully as part of this remit.”

Highland Council uses phone numbers with individual area codes, Aberdeenshire Council uses 0300 phone numbers as well as 0345, which can cost between 3p and 55p per minute, and Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles councils use local area codes.

Aberdeen City Council’s contact centre is free to call via a 0800 number.