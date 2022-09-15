Concerns raised about price of calls to Moray Council during cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Concerns raised about price of calls to Moray Council during cost of living crisis

By Ellie Milne
September 15, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 4:31 pm
Concerns have been raised about the councils use of 0300 numbers.
Concerns have been raised about the councils use of 0300 numbers.

An Elgin councillor has requested calls to Moray Council to be made free amid the cost of living crisis.

Jeremie Fernandes, who represents the Elgin North ward, has raised his concerns that residents are charged every time they contact the council by phone.

Moray Council uses both 0300 and area code 01343 numbers for its services, including its welfare benefits and money advice lines.

Mr Fernandes has asked councillors and authority officers to investigate options to make all phone calls to the council free of charge.

According to Ofcom, calls to 0300 numbers cost 16p per minute, while 01343 numbers charge between 3p and 65p per minute, outside of those with inclusive minutes contracts.

Councillor Jeremie Fernandes. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Accessible services for all

The SNP councillor has said the cost of calling the council is an issue that has been raised by a number of organisations and partners who support people who are vulnerable and are on low incomes.

He said: “Call charges can be prohibitive for people who use top-up phones for example, and it may delay or even prevent them from accessing the help they need.

“Access points in libraries are re-opening but they can be difficult to access, particularly in the most rural parts of Moray.

“I appreciate that making calls free would likely have a cost for the council and we need to look at all options carefully, but it is essential that services are accessible for everyone.

“The SNP has pushed for a cost-of-living working group and this is one of the ideas I am keen to explore fully as part of this remit.”

Highland Council uses phone numbers with individual area codes, Aberdeenshire Council uses 0300 phone numbers as well as 0345, which can cost between 3p and 55p per minute, and Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles councils use local area codes.

Aberdeen City Council’s contact centre is free to call via a 0800 number.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Queen thanksgiving Elgin
Service of thanksgiving for Queen to be held in Elgin
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Find out where the Great British Beach Clean is happening near you
0
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0
Spey's management team: l-r partners Eleanor Bradford, Rob Mathie, Marion Cordiner, Jennifer Robertson and Emma Scott.
Big changes at Moray communications firm Spey
0
Post Thumbnail
New buildings for Forres Academy and Buckie High could take a step closer
0
Moray tree nursery is a business or investment opportunity for anyone with £3m to spare.
Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in…
1
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
0
Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cullen Heritage Centre with Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group member Brenda Wood.
Three years and 2,000 visitors later, Cullen heritage centre officially opens in old town…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Akbar Kakayi owns Golden Cutz in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin barbershop owner found guilty of domestic assault
Post Thumbnail
The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
0
The V-22 Osprey can be seen in the distance flying over the Aberdeen area. Picture: Callum Main.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
Tullos Car Clinic. Supplied by Google.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
CR0026701 A Loganair flight from Teeside arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 15-02-2021`
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial day four Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused seen scrubbing boot of car in days after disappearance, court…
Grant Campbell only retired from football in the summer - so the ex-Wick, Cove and Fraserburgh star is well placed to help Highland League Weekly dissect this weekend's Scottish Cup first round ties.
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0

Editor's Picks