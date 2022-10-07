Motorists warned of delays during Moray bridge inspections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being warned to expect delays while some of Moray’s bridges are inspected.

Moray Council will examine 17 crossings across the region over the next two weeks.

The inspections, which begin on Monday, are expected to last between two and three hours each day.

Traffic management measures including full road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place as Moray Council workers complete the work.

[Thread] 👷👷‍We’re carrying out inspections at a number of bridges across Moray over the next fortnight. During these inspections – which usually last between 2-3 hours – traffic management, including closures or traffic lights, will be in place. pic.twitter.com/8KtNFperVU — Moray Council (@MorayCouncil) October 7, 2022

When and where will the works take place?

Here’s a rundown of when and where the bridge inspections will take place.

October 10

Ess Bridge between the hours of 8.30am and 11am. A single diversion via Logie will be in place.

Logie Bridge between the hours of 11.30am and 2pm. A single diversion via Ess will be in operation.

Mains of Moy between the hours or 2.30pm and 5pm. Motorists will be diverted via the C8e and C7e.

October 11

Glenernie Glen between the hours of 8.30am and 11am. Motorists will be diverted via Logie, meanwhile, HGV’s will be diverted via Nairn.

Knockrach between the hours of 11.30am and 2pm. Motorists will be diverted via Logie, meanwhile, HGV’s will be diverted via Nairn.

Bantrach between the hours of 2.30pm and 5pm. No diversion has been set.

October 12

Bow Bridge between 2.30pm and 5pm. Traffic will be diverted along the A96.

October 13

Bridge of Cantly between 2.30pm and 5pm. No diversion has been set.

October 14

Calcots between 8.30am and 11am. A single diversion via the A96 and C22E.

October 17

MacDowall between 8.30am and 11am. No diversion has been set.

Bridge of Arndilly between 11.30am and 2pm. No diversion has been set.

October 18

Bridge of Howes between 8.30am and 11am. A single diversion via C15E to Archiestown.

Nether Tomdow between 11.30am and 2pm. No diversion has been set.

Bridge of Cally between 2.30pm and 5pm. A single diversion via B9102 and the A95 will be imposed.

October 19

Whitehilloch between 8.30am and 11am. Motorists will be diverted via the A941 and U83H.

October 20

Ruthven between 8.30am and 11am. A single diversion via the U153H will be in place.

October 21

Aultahuish between 12.30pm and 3pm. There will be no access to Dallas or Knockando.