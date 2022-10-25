Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hosts of regular tea leaf reading parties in Elgin could win thousands of pounds after making the final of a UK-wide competition.

Husband and wife Derek McGillivray and Angela McPherson hold the parties every month, teaching people the ancient art of tasseography while socialising.

Now the pair have been shortlisted for Eventbrite‘s Most Curious & Colourful Events competition after beating hundreds of other organisations.

The competition aims to celebrity the diversity of events on Eventbrite that helped bring people together during and after lockdown.

Winners will receive a £2,500 cash prize to help their business to thrive and gain more customers.

‘Psychic gift runs in the family’

As part of the tea leaf reading parties, Mr McGillivray and his wife Ms McPherson – who is a qualified therapist and known as the “foot whisperer for her Reiki and wellness skills – teach guests how to develop their power of intuition.

They also learn how to interpret the tea leaf symbols and some fortune telling skills via Runes and Angel cards.

Mr McGillivray, who is a life coach, Reiki healer and pyschic medium, said: “We’ve been really delighted by the popularity of our tea leaf reading parties.

“We started them just before lockdown as we had a lot of interest in them at corporate events, and they’ve really taken off.

“What’s really gratifying is that no one uses their mobile phones during the party, which is surely a sign that everyone is having a great time.”

Mr McGillivray, from Elgin, learned the art of tea leaf reading from his grandmother and now enjoys the opportunity to share it with others.

“I was taught how to read tea leaves by my nana,” he said. “It’s a gift that definitely runs in my family, and I’m fortunate to have made a career out of my psychic skills.

“Lots of our guests tell me that their grandma used to be able to read tea leaves too so there’s a real interest in bringing back this ancient form of fortune telling.

“Some guests have ‘the gift’ more than others, but Angela and I can help everyone identify patterns within their tea leaves regardless of their abilities.

“We encourage people to try to open up their third eye and use their imagination. It’s about asking the right question as much as looking for the right answer.”

Other contenders include a scarecrow-making workshop based in Mintlaw.

The winner of the competition will be announced in November.