Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event

By Chloe Irvine
October 25, 2022, 2:01 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 8:28 am
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics Derek McGillivray and Angela McPherson could win thousands of pounds as they reach final of UK contest

The hosts of regular tea leaf reading parties in Elgin could win thousands of pounds after making the final of a UK-wide competition.

Husband and wife Derek McGillivray and Angela McPherson hold the parties every month, teaching people the ancient art of tasseography while socialising.

Now the pair have been shortlisted for Eventbrite‘s Most Curious & Colourful Events competition after beating hundreds of other organisations.

The competition aims to celebrity the diversity of events on Eventbrite that helped bring people together during and after lockdown.

Winners will receive a £2,500 cash prize to help their business to thrive and gain more customers.

‘Psychic gift runs in the family’

As part of the tea leaf reading parties, Mr McGillivray and his wife Ms McPherson – who is a qualified therapist and known as the “foot whisperer for her Reiki and wellness skills – teach guests how to develop their power of intuition.

They also learn how to interpret the tea leaf symbols and some fortune telling skills via Runes and Angel cards.

Mr McGillivray, who is a life coach, Reiki healer and pyschic medium, said: “We’ve been really delighted by the popularity of our tea leaf reading parties.

“We started them just before lockdown as we had a lot of interest in them at corporate events, and they’ve really taken off.

“What’s really gratifying is that no one uses their mobile phones during the party, which is surely a sign that everyone is having a great time.”

Derek McGillivray.

Mr McGillivray, from Elgin, learned the art of tea leaf reading from his grandmother and now enjoys the opportunity to share it with others.

“I was taught how to read tea leaves by my nana,” he said. “It’s a gift that definitely runs in my family, and I’m fortunate to have made a career out of my psychic skills.

“Lots of our guests tell me that their grandma used to be able to read tea leaves too so there’s a real interest in bringing back this ancient form of fortune telling.

“Some guests have ‘the gift’ more than others, but Angela and I can help everyone identify patterns within their tea leaves regardless of their abilities.

“We encourage people to try to open up their third eye and use their imagination. It’s about asking the right question as much as looking for the right answer.”

Other contenders include a scarecrow-making workshop based in Mintlaw.

The winner of the competition will be announced in November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Council officers have been warned not to get rid of parking spaces in Keith. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Forget about cutting parking bays in Keith, council warned
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
Diwali
Diwali 2022: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray restaurant owners speak on Festival of Lights
Rural health boards told to prove they are working for 'remote' communities
Milnes High School in Fochabers
Milne's High School in Fochabers shut due to heating problems
The Forres bypass on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed after the contents of a lorry trailer caught fire. Picture: Jasperimage
A96 at Forres bypass reopens after being closed due to HGV fire
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
What the new proposed Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Operations and Maintenance facility to be constructed at Buckie Harbour could look like!
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
scot National Trust for Scotland
'Perfect storm' of Brexit, pandemic and turmoil could impact on region's National Trust property
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is 'unexplained'

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
8
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
Post Thumbnail
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented