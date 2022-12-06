Elgin councillor says £20m for second Scottish independence vote ‘should go to councils to help with cost of living crisis’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Money earmarked for a second Scottish independence referendum should be used to help councils tackle the cost of living crisis.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith wants £20 million – set aside to prepare for another vote – to go to local authorities.

In a motion going before Moray Council this week, Mr Keith is calling for the authority to urge First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to use the cash to aid struggling families.

He is asking the money be distributed between Scotland’s 32 councils based on population.

Mr Keith is seconded by independent member for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

In the motion Mr Keith wants the council to write to Ms Sturgeon to seek “acknowledgement of the cost of living crisis in both Moray and Scotland”. He wants her to “disburse the entire £20 million budget on a population basis to local government”.

Members at the meeting will also be asked to consider two other pre-prepared motions.

Police 101 service concerns

One is asking the council to seek reassurance that Police Scotland’s 101 telephone service will not be withdrawn.

The move comes after warnings budget cuts may result in the closure of the non-emergency number.

It is being put forward by Elgin South councillor John Divers seconded by member for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt.

The other is calling on the UK Government to match £500 million from the Scottish Government Just Transition Fund.

The cash will be used for projects that will help the north east and Moray reach net zero carbon emissions over the next 10 years.

Cost of living crisis

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison is leading the move, backed by member for Forres Scott Lawrence.