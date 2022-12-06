Elgin councillor says £20m for second Scottish independence vote ‘should go to councils to help with cost of living crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Elgin councillor says £20m for second Scottish independence vote ‘should go to councils to help with cost of living crisis’

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
£20 million earmarked for a second Scottish independence referendum should be used to help councils deal with the cost of living, says Elgin councillor.
£20 million earmarked for a second Scottish independence referendum should be used to help councils deal with the cost of living, says Elgin councillor.

Money earmarked for a second Scottish independence referendum should be used to help councils tackle the cost of living crisis.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith wants £20 million – set aside to prepare for another vote – to go to local authorities.

In a motion going before Moray Council this week, Mr Keith is calling for the authority to urge First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to use the cash to aid struggling families.

He is asking the money be distributed between Scotland’s 32 councils based on population.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Keith is seconded by independent member for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

In the motion Mr Keith wants the council to write to Ms Sturgeon to seek “acknowledgement of the cost of living crisis in both Moray and Scotland”. He wants her to “disburse the entire £20 million budget on a population basis to local government”.

Members at the meeting will also be asked to consider two other pre-prepared motions.

Police 101 service concerns

One is asking the council to seek reassurance that Police Scotland’s 101 telephone service will not be withdrawn.

The move comes after warnings budget cuts may result in the closure of the non-emergency number.

It is being put forward by Elgin South councillor John Divers seconded by member for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt.

The other is calling on the UK Government to match £500 million from the Scottish Government Just Transition Fund.

The cash will be used for projects that will help the north east and Moray reach net zero carbon emissions over the next 10 years.

Cost of living crisis

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison is leading the move, backed by member for Forres Scott Lawrence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
19-month-old Isabella with her parents Richard Winfield and Margaret Paluszynka, at a Travelodge Hotel in Glasgow. Image: The Sunday Post.
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
The turnoff for the Balnageith-Mundole Road from the A96. Image: Google Maps.
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
Long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Islands. Supplied by Gemma Day.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Shutterstock.
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
Parts of Aberdeenshire are expected to see more wintry conditions this evening and tomorrow as fresh weather warnings for snow and ice are issued. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomso.
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented