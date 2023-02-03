Traffic lights at Tesco in Keith broken again after being ‘fixed’ just weeks ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic lights outside the Tesco supermarket in Keith have broken again after being reportedly fixed last month.

Frustrated motorists have been caught in major tailbacks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road due to the faulty signals.

Replacement detectors were fitted in December in an attempt to fix the problem.

However, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has warned that despite months of conversations with Amey, the traffic lights at the town’s supermarket are still causing disruption.

It is understood the lights are remaining red for prolonged periods to A96 traffic while no traffic is attempting to leave the Tesco car park.

Mr Lochhead said: “I initially raised this with Amey, who assured me that their specialist signals contractor had attended the lights and replaced faulty detectors which should have resolved the problems, but quite clearly there are still issues with these lights.

“Amey has confirmed to me that following extensive testing, the problem has been identified and a hardware upgrade will be scheduled to resolve the issue.”

Mr Lochhead says he feels frustrated that he’s been forced to raise the matter again.

He added: “Given these issues are causing significant tailbacks on the A96 through Keith and having a big impact on traffic flow through, it is disappointing I’ve had to raise this a second time with Amey.

“I have pressed Amey to ensure this upgrade is carried out as soon as possible and that the issue is resolved once and for all.”

Amey has been approached for comment.