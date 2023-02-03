Traffic lights at Tesco in Keith broken again after being ‘fixed’ just weeks ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Traffic lights at Tesco in Keith broken again after being ‘fixed’ just weeks ago

By Chloe Irvine
February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 6:31 pm
Keith roundabout traffic lights
Moray MSP warns continued fault with Tesco traffic lights is causing 'significant tailbacks' on A96. Image supplied by Google Maps

Traffic lights outside the Tesco supermarket in Keith have broken again after being reportedly fixed last month.

Frustrated motorists have been caught in major tailbacks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road due to the faulty signals.

Replacement detectors were fitted in December in an attempt to fix the problem.

However, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has warned that despite months of conversations with Amey, the traffic lights at the town’s supermarket are still causing disruption.

It is understood the lights are remaining red for prolonged periods to A96 traffic while no traffic is attempting to leave the Tesco car park.

Mr Lochhead said: “I initially raised this with Amey, who assured me that their specialist signals contractor had attended the lights and replaced faulty detectors which should have resolved the problems, but quite clearly there are still issues with these lights.

“Amey has confirmed to me that following extensive testing, the problem has been identified and a hardware upgrade will be scheduled to resolve the issue.”

Richard Lochhead standing up speaking in the Scottish parliament building (Holyrood)
Richard Lochhead MSP. Picture by Fraser Bremner

Mr Lochhead says he feels frustrated that he’s been forced to raise the matter again.

He added: “Given these issues are causing significant tailbacks on the A96 through Keith and having a big impact on traffic flow through, it is disappointing I’ve had to raise this a second time with Amey.

“I have pressed Amey to ensure this upgrade is carried out as soon as possible and that the issue is resolved once and for all.”

Amey has been approached for comment.

