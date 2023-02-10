New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overdue pregnant mothers can now have specialist relaxation treatments in Elgin with hopes of reducing number going to give birth Aberdeen.

An aromatherapy and acupressure complementary therapy clinic has been made available for pregnant women more than a week past their due date.

The service will be available both at Dr Gray’s Hospital’s tranquility suite and at home with a trained aromatherapy and acupressure midwife on hand.

The practice involves the use of essential oils which will stimulate the nasal senses, psychological responses and promote relaxation.

They can also be used to induce labour, aid pain relief in labour, along with physical pressure being applied to pressure points on the shoulders, hands and ankles.

Scheme could be rolled out across NHS Grampian

Treatment is offered by hospital-based midwife, Ashley Robson who has been in the profession for almost 13 years and her colleague Julie Picksley.

Ms Robson stressed this will potentially prevent more Moray women from having to travel down to Aberdeen.

She said: “After a four-month pilot scheme, we hope this can be rolled out in maternity units across Grampian.

“The idea is to offer this to women in our care to try and get them into spontaneous labour and avoid induction.

“We are really excited as it will hopefully decrease the number of women having to travel to Aberdeen.”

Ms Robson added that she herself had both her children at Dr Gray’s and wants other women to feel relaxed as they prepare to welcome their newborns.

She said: “I had my first two children at Dr Gray’s and loved the care I received so I felt inspired to do further training to help other women benefit from this too.

“I love being with families during this hugely exciting time in their lives, sharing all those emotions and the relief when that new life finally arrives safely. Nothing can compare to the feeling.”