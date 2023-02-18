Forres High Street shut by emergency services due to ‘loose building material’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres High Street was closed by emergency services this morning after reports were made of loose building material.

Fire crews were called out to the Moray town High Street at around 9.15am today.

Two appliances – including a height vehicle – from Inverness and Forres arrived on scene at around 9.35am.

Following the discovery of loose material hanging from a building, police were also called to assist with traffic management.

The High Street was reopened at around 11.30am.

Buses diverted

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call reporting loose building material on the High Street in Forres today at 9.16am.

“Two appliances from Inverness and Forres attended and a height vehicle was used.

“Police were also called to assist and the street was blocked off. Teams were working to make the area safe.”

#BBirdServiceUpdate #Forres High Street has been closed by emergency services. Buses will divert via Orchard Road until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/CIDJRFDdos — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) February 18, 2023

Stagecoach Bluebird diverted its service 10 buses via Orchard Road until the road reopened.

The reports follow after Storm Otto swept the country yesterday causing power cuts and damage to several buildings including NesCol in Aberdeen.