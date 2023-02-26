Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community yurt in Forres and caravan parking in Duffus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community yurt in Forres and caravan parking in Duffus

By Stuart Findlay
February 26, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 9:36 pm
The Harbour Bar has been closed in Lossiemouth for some time. Image: Domus Leaseholders/Michael McCosh
The Harbour Bar has been closed in Lossiemouth for some time. Image: Domus Leaseholders/Michael McCosh

It’s time for our weekly update on planning applications being considered by Moray Council.

An explosion in caravan and motorhome tourism has led to an application for a new parking area to accommodate them in Duffus.

A new office block will be built at Elgin Business Park.

And a yurt will be put up to help community wellbeing in Forres.

But let’s start with some exciting plans for a building that has been derelict in Lossiemouth for a long time.

New shops and flats in Lossiemouth

In Lossiemouth, plans have been lodged to demolish the former Harbour Bar and replace it with shops and flats.

The old hostelry in 25 Pitgaveny Street has been closed for around 15 years.

Domus Leaseholders is behind the proposal to tear down the three-storey building, which includes living accommodation above the bar.

In its place will be space for two shops, 12 serviced apartments and two semi-detached houses.

The site as it currently looks. Image: Google Maps

It’s a prominent location, opposite the harbour and close to Lossiemouth’s popular East Beach.

According to the planning papers, this work will encourage tourism to the town.

It states: “The aim is to complete the town block while replacing a vacant building in a premium location with high quality and valuable accommodation.

“The overall condition of the building suffers from being vacant for an extended period of time, reaching a state of disrepair.”

The existing building has previously been approved for a demolition.

The applicant expects the new use to improve what’s on offer in Lossiemouth for short-term rentals.

No further information about the retail units has been provided yet.

Forres yurt

An environmental charity is hoping to put up a yurt for community well-being in a Forres woodland.

Wild Things has applied to erect the yurt in the Sanquhar Woodlands.

The charity is based in Findhorn and provides inspiring nature-based outdoor learning experiences.

An example of what the yurt will look like. Image: Wild Things

A yurt is a portable, round tent that is usually covered and insulated with skins or felt. It is traditionally used as a home by several nomadic groups in the mountains of central Asia.

Modern yurts, like the ones designed for glamping, can have multiple rooms with partition walls and an ensuite bathroom.

They have grown increasingly popular since the pandemic, as more and more people look to get better connected to nature on their holidays.

According to the papers, Wild Things will use the yurt for “daytime charitable activities”.

Caravan parking in Duffus

In Duffus, a proposal has been lodged to create a new parking area for motorhomes and caravans.

The car park will be formed by stripping from a field close to Duffus House, and putting down six inches of compacted hard-core.

Once that is done, there will be room for 84 vehicles.

Mr and Mrs Dunbar are behind the application, which will also include a toilet and shower block.

A map showing where the car parking would go, close to Duffus Village Hall.

In the papers, the applicant states that the area is an “excellent location” for this type of development.

It adds: “The intention is to create attractive accommodation for tourists that will complement the existing tourism business of short let holiday cottages on Duffus Estate.

“It is recognised that at present the north-east of Scotland is an increasingly popular holiday destination with easy access to historic sites and world class beaches.

“There is also a known demand for tourist and worker sleeping accommodation in the area.”

Elgin office block approved

And finally, Louisville Properties’ bid to build a single-storey office block has been approved by council planners.

The new unit will be built at plot 14A in Elgin Business Park.

In the decision made by council case officer Andrew Miller it is said that consideration was given to the local authority’s town centre first policy.

The applicant, understood to be Johnston Carmichael, currently occupies a building in South Street, Elgin.

Earlie this month, we reveal the news.

However, that lease is due to expire in November.

The building requires extensive refurbishment and the company is looking for a much smaller space in the wake of the pandemic.

Mr Miller states: “In light of the lack of alternative sites, the statement concludes that the only viable option for the applicant to remain in Elgin is for the proposal subject to this application.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

