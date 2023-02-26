Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o’ Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o’ Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale

By Dave Edwards
February 26, 2023, 5:00 pm
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner.
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner.

Julian Wade was the hero for Formartine United as they ran out 2-1 winners against Rothes at North Lodge Park.

Formartine hadn’t beaten the Speysiders, home or away, since 2018, but a late headed goal from United striker Wade was enough to edge out the visitors.

After a goal-less first half Formartine took the lead when Rothes captain Bruce Milne scored an own goal, although knew very little about it as the ball was driven straight at him.

Alan Pollock levelled from the penalty spot but Wade’s winner saw the Pitmedden side consolidate third place in the table.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “I think we had four or five good chances and when you don’t take them the game becomes a bit sticky.

“Rothes are obviously a really good tight team, Ross Jack always sets up his teams really well, they were a threat going forward and they were good defensively as well.

“We knew it would be a difficult game so we are delighted to get the points.”

United left prolific scorer Paul Campbell on the bench due to a slightinjury concern while Rothes brought back keeper Iain Mackenzie to replace Sean McCarthy.

In the 20th minute Formartine almost opened the scoring when Jonny Crawford’s clever flick at a corner kick rebounded off the inside of the back post into the welcoming arms of Mackenzie.

The Rothes goalkeeper made a brilliant point-blank save to stop a Graeme Rodger drive seven minutes before the break.

Mackenzie made another smart sstop to thwart Tyler Mykyta on the stroke of half time.

At the break Rothes replaced Fraser Robertson, who had picked up a knock, with the experienced Pollock.

Formartine took the lead when the ball cannoned off Rothes centre-half Milne and it was past Mackenzie before the keeper could move.

But five minutes later Rothes were back on level terms, Scott Lisle was adjudged by referee Alan Proctor to have handled in the box and Pollock sent Ewen Macdonald the wrong way from the penalty kick.

In the 74th minute Formartine regained the lead when Kevin Hanratty’s deep cross was met by Wade whose superb downward header gave Mackenzie no chance.

With eight minutes to go United defender Kieran Adams was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Aidan Wilson’s arm when the striker was running through.

From the free kick home keeper Macdonald made a magnificent save to deny Wilson the equaliser.

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “It was quite a stalemate in the first 45 minutes and at 1-1 I thought it would probably end in a draw, but poor defending on our part again, allowing the cross to come in led to a good header from one of the most deadly strikers in the league.

“That has been a big problem for us over the season. We’ve allowed crosses to come in far too often, but in terms of endeavour, I thought we did enough to get a draw.”

Deveronvale 1-4 Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee struck twice in each half to record victory against Deveronvale in their first ever Highland League trip to Princess Royal Park.

Apart from an early flurry Vale were only on the peripheries of the game as the visitors took the chances that came their way with three goals coming from poor defending from the home side.

Dee manager Josh Winton was delighted to see his side record their second victory in four days as they knew the club would have a tough week having to play three games in seven days.

He said “The boys have dug in and done really well and I am pleased with what they have given with their display against Vale to get the points.

“We spoke about Andy Shearer’s fine save when it was goalless and we built on that to get a platform to get a two goal lead at half time and kick on.

“We started the game well and we are really pleased for Christian Antoniazzi to get the opener having done well on Wednesday night at Lossiemouth and hopefully he can keep building on it.

“We wanted to have decent form going into the League Cup semi final next weekend at Buckie which will be a really hard match as there are not many tougher places to go and try to reach a final.”

Lachie Macleod was on target for Banks o’ Dee. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson. 

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart felt his team also started well but things fell away after they were denied the opener by Shearer’s save.

He said: “Goals change games and had that gone in it would have been a different game and while I sound like a broken record after games this has been a pattern in our season.

“We need to take advantage when we are on top to stamp our authority against teams.

“The four goals we lost are preventable, poor and very disappointing as we didn’t track runners.

“But we were hard done by with Harry Noble’s red card as there was very little contact for his second yellow card.”

Shearer brilliantly blocked Mikey Watson’s netbound header with his feet before Jack Henderson set up Antoniazzi after 13 minutes for the opener with Lewis Crosbie adding a second nine minutes from the break with Henderson again the creator.

Antoniazzi hit the post as the visitors took advantage of slack home defending with Crosbie firing home the rebound after 57 minutes.

Within 90 seconds Horace Ormsby pulled one back for the home side with a close range finish.

Noble picked up his second yellow card after seventy minutes before Lachie Macleod completed the scoring ten minutes later.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented