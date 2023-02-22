Hopes for north-east tourism boost as new caravan park approved near Insch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hopes for north-east tourism boost as new caravan park approved near Insch

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 22, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 22, 2023, 11:51 am
An aerial view of the new Insch caravan park site. Image: Google Street View
An aerial view of the new Insch caravan park site. Image: Google Street View

Councillors have backed plans to create a new caravan park on the outskirts of Insch and hope it will encourage tourists to visit the area.

Ron Young lodged plans with Aberdeenshire Council to build the facility on land at Dunnydeer Home Farm South.

The site, which is surrounded by the Insch Golf Club course, will have space for 21 static caravans.

A washroom will also be built featuring toilets, a store area and laundry space with washing machines.

Access to the new Insch caravan park will be taken from Western Road. Image: Google Street View

Each caravan on the site will be privately owned, but no full-time permanent residents will live on the park.

Hopes caravan park will bring economic boost to Insch

Mr Young wanted to develop the site to create a “new and sustainable business” while providing job opportunities for locals.

He hopes the facility will encourage tourists to visit the area and lead to an economic boost in the village, as visitors support local services and facilities.

Each caravan is expected to have between two to three-bedrooms and will be provided with a parking space.

A site plan of the new Insch caravan park. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The caravans will be placed around a central area featuring a large communal space and a landscaped play area for youngsters.

Six additional visitor parking spaces will also be created.

Insch caravan park to bring jobs to area

It is anticipated that work to clear the yard site along with the park’s construction would create five jobs.

Once open, the caravan park would have one full-time member of staff – a manager who would live in a house to the north of the site.

Three part-time roles will also be created to cover gardening, cleaning and site maintenance.

The caravan park would be surrounded by the Insch Golf Club course. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

But if the business proves to be a success, it has the potential to expand in the future.

As Mr Young owns land next to the site, he has revealed his hopes to create a touring and camping site, and could even provide equestrian facilities.

‘We should be encouraging the tourism industry’

Members of the Garioch area committee considered the proposal yesterday.

West Garioch councillor Moray Grant said it would be an “improvement” to the site and urged his fellow members to approve it.

His view was supported by fellow ward councillor Sam Payne, who believed the park would bring benefits to the area.

He said: “The north-east of Scotland is a top tourist destination with Good Housekeeping naming Aberdeenshire the top 2023 holiday destination.

“We should be encouraging the tourism industry after a difficult few years.”

Committee members unanimously agreed to approve the application.

You can watch the discussion below:

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alistair Greig appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Former oil worker wrapped dog lead around victim's neck during life-endangering attacks against women
Murdered Brenda Page and retired police officer Brian Kennedy who gave evidence on day four of the trial of ex-husband Christopher Harrisson. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Brenda Page's ex-husband was 'very unemotional' when told she had been murdered, retired policeman…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Home-Start seeks new trustees Picture shows; Yvonne Wright. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Can you help a family in need? Home-Start Aberdeen seeks new trustees
The Aberdeen budget could have a dire impact on culture in the city
Aberdeen budget: Plea to spare the arts 'destructive' cuts that would cost jobs and…
Cheryl Barr, owner of Shorty's, with the winning white chocolate ice cream. Image: Cheryl Barr
'It's like winning the ice cream Oscars': Ballater shop scoops bronze award
An artist impression of the replacement Riverbank School in Tillydrone. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Building work to restart on Riverbank School in Tillydrone - as parent council slams…
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Woman punished after pet ferret mauled toddler who suffered 200 horrific wounds
CR0041287 Reporter Name - Karla Sinclair Location - Aberdeen Story For food and drink story based on new Aberdeen bar and restaurant Moka Bar & Kitchen. The business is based in the former Jack's Grill restaurant and Boho Bar on Union Street, and will be opening this spring. Picture Shows - General manager Hossein Bigdeli Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
What to expect at Aberdeen's Moka Bar and Kitchen when the new Union Street…
Banff artist and angler Michael Kitchen has died.
Michael Kitchen of Banff, artist and former Military Police officer dies
Hazlehead park in Aberdeen trees
Tress carrying 'various diseases' to be chopped down at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital amid ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

The Tesco petrol station in Elgin is now closed until March 29. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tesco Elgin petrol station closed for four weeks with signs directing drivers 17 miles…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Monsterfest was held at Eden Court Theatre last year for the first time
Eden Court could fill Ironworks void says Monsterfest organiser
Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Image: Paul Glendell
News Agenda: How the north and north-east is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County's fans reason to…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price calls for 'cup mentality' as Elgin City aim to return to form
caithness birth
Progress in Caithness and Lochaber hospital projects
Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must find ways to compensate for absence of Billy…
Campaigners with placards at Evanton Railway Station
'We'll all be on zimmers before Evanton Railway Station reopens' says riled community campaigners

Editor's Picks

Most Commented