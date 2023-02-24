Tesco Elgin petrol station closed for four weeks with signs directing drivers 17 miles away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tesco petrol station in Elgin has been closed for four weeks with signs directing residents to the nearest station – more than 17 miles away in Keith.

The petrol station is now undergoing maintenance work to replace the underground fuel storage tanks, forcing residents to find a suitable alternative.

However, signage on the protective fencing around the petrol station are advising customers that the nearest petrol station is 17.5 miles away in Keith.

This is where the closest Tesco petrol station is located, but there are other fueling facilities in Elgin itself.

Petrol stations nearby with prices according to PetrolPrices:

Asda Elgin – 140.6p

Esso, Elgin Main Street – 143.9p

Esso, Lossiemouth Road – 143.9p

Shell, Elgin services – 143.9p

Esso, Elgin West Road – 145.9p

Esso, Elgin East Road – 145.9p

The price at Tesco was around 140.9p per litre, so the best alternative price is Asda located just over one mile away in Elgin.

If drivers decide to travel to half an hour to Keith for fuel they will have to 146.9p per litre.

Even so, the Keith supermarket is not the nearest Tesco with the store in Buckie being 16.4 miles way from Elgin, where drivers are having to pay 149.9p per litre.

A Tesco spokesman said: “The petrol filling station at our Elgin Extra store is closed for essential maintenance work.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and look forward to serving customers again when it re opens on Wednesday, March 29.”