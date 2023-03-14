Construction to begin on £83 million home for new RAF Lossiemouth fleet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction is ready to begin on a home for a fleet of new spy planes at RAF Lossiemouth now an £83 million contract has been signed.

The first E-7 Wedgetail surveillance aircraft are due to enter operation at the Moray base in 2024.

The planes provide long-range air surveillance while also being in control of an area of operations.

Australian forces have already used the aircraft in Iraq and Syria in the fight against Daesh.

Information gathered by the planes can be used to track multiple airborne or surface targets while directing fighter jets or warships.

Three E-7 Wedgetails are already in the UK in Birmingham undergoing modifications before entering service.

Personnel responsible for running the fleet will be based in an annex to the existing Atlantic Building at RAF Lossiemouth, which is home to the existing P-8 Poseidon squadrons.

Meanwhile, a new dedicated structure for RAF engineering as big as an Olympic-size swimming pool will also be built on the base.

Jobs to be supported in RAF Lossiemouth construction project

The Ministry of Defence has now signed an £83 million contract with Boeing to begin main construction on the new facilities.

At its peak more than 125 personnel will be working on the project, including trainee engineers and construction apprentices.

Companies to benefit from subcontracting opportunities include Elgin-based Williamson J Gordon, Keith-based Simmers Contracts and Inverness-based Highland Fuels.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “Having this new facility and welcoming the arrival of new fleet not only enhances Lossiemouth’s defence capabilities, it has also helped to create well over 100 jobs in the local area, including new opportunities for trainees.

“That is a great boost to the Moray economy especially as our communities continue to feel the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Steve Burnell, managing director of Boeing Defence UK, said: “Boeing is no stranger to delivering projects of this magnitude and complexity in Scotland, and we’re especially proud to be once again collaborating with our local supply chain to help create and sustain new jobs in the region.”