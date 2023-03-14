Dumfriesshire estate to host Scotland’s Beef Event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dumfriesshire estate to host Scotland’s Beef Event

By Katrina Macarthur
March 14, 2023, 3:26 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 4:03 pm
Scotland's Beef Event will take place in June at Dalswinton Estate.
Scotland's Beef Event will take place in June at Dalswinton Estate.

Scotland’s Beef Event is set to return this summer to an estate in Dumfriesshire after being postponed in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Organised by the Scottish Beef Association and supported by principal sponsors NFU Mutual and Virgin Money, the event was last held in Aberdeenshire in 2019, and will take place on Tuesday June 6 at Dalswinton Estate.

Situated seven miles north of Dumfries, Dalswinton is owned by Peter Landale and is one of Scotland’s leading commercial beef farms.

The estate extends to 5,000 acres and is home to a 550-strong herd of Aberdeen-Angus and Beef Shorthorn cross suckler cows.

Scotland’s Beef Event to take place on Tuesday June 6

Charolais sires produce calves for the forward store and finishing markets, while the Aberdeen-Angus and Beef Shorthorn bulls breed replacement females.

There are also a number of diversification enterprises ranging from windmills to a wedding venue, along with residential and commercial property, holiday, fishing and shooting lets and a whisky bottling unit.

Chairman of Scotland’s Beef Event and director of the Scottish Beef Association, Scott Henderson, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank NFU Mutual and Virgin Money for being principal sponsors and getting behind what is set to be a fantastic event.

“After an absence of four years and being postponed from 2021, we are looking forward to welcoming members of the beef industry to Dalswinton Estate in the heart of a very active livestock region to discuss and share ideas.”

The 5,000 acre estate is home to 550 beef suckler cows.

In response to the dual crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss, the event will focus on four key themes including technical efficiency on the carbon footprint of the suckler herd, carbon mitigation and efficient land use management

There will be a number of seminars, demonstrations covering crops and grassland, and the ever-popular farm tours giving an insight into the operations at Dalswinton Estate.

The leading commercial beef farm is home to 550 suckler cows

Host farmer, Peter Landale, said: “Agriculture and particularly beef farming is coming under increasing scrutiny. We see this as a real opportunity to bring the beef industry together and create a day where farmers can discuss the future, share ideas and see the Dalswinton suckler herd on the ground.

“Dalswinton Estate is delighted to be hosting the Scottish Beef Event 2023 and everyone on the estate is currently busy preparing the farm to welcome as many farmers to the event as possible. We very much look forward to seeing you on the 6 June.”

Brian Richardson, head of agriculture at Virgin Money, said the event is timely in providing a focus for the beef sector to get information on those changes and hear from experts across the sector.

“We are sponsoring the seminar programme at the event titled ‘Thought Leadership’ and this will provide a great chance for those attending to get information and hear what is going on in the sector,” he said.

Attendees of Scotland’s Beef Event, will have in the region of 80 trade stands to peruse, including breed societies, feed merchants, machinery dealerships and trade innovators.

