Dumfriesshire estate to host Scotland’s Beef Event

Scotland’s Beef Event is set to return this summer to an estate in Dumfriesshire after being postponed in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Organised by the Scottish Beef Association and supported by principal sponsors NFU Mutual and Virgin Money, the event was last held in Aberdeenshire in 2019, and will take place on Tuesday June 6 at Dalswinton Estate.

Situated seven miles north of Dumfries, Dalswinton is owned by Peter Landale and is one of Scotland’s leading commercial beef farms.

The estate extends to 5,000 acres and is home to a 550-strong herd of Aberdeen-Angus and Beef Shorthorn cross suckler cows.

Charolais sires produce calves for the forward store and finishing markets, while the Aberdeen-Angus and Beef Shorthorn bulls breed replacement females.

There are also a number of diversification enterprises ranging from windmills to a wedding venue, along with residential and commercial property, holiday, fishing and shooting lets and a whisky bottling unit.

Chairman of Scotland’s Beef Event and director of the Scottish Beef Association, Scott Henderson, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank NFU Mutual and Virgin Money for being principal sponsors and getting behind what is set to be a fantastic event.

“After an absence of four years and being postponed from 2021, we are looking forward to welcoming members of the beef industry to Dalswinton Estate in the heart of a very active livestock region to discuss and share ideas.”

In response to the dual crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss, the event will focus on four key themes including technical efficiency on the carbon footprint of the suckler herd, carbon mitigation and efficient land use management

There will be a number of seminars, demonstrations covering crops and grassland, and the ever-popular farm tours giving an insight into the operations at Dalswinton Estate.

Host farmer, Peter Landale, said: “Agriculture and particularly beef farming is coming under increasing scrutiny. We see this as a real opportunity to bring the beef industry together and create a day where farmers can discuss the future, share ideas and see the Dalswinton suckler herd on the ground.

“Dalswinton Estate is delighted to be hosting the Scottish Beef Event 2023 and everyone on the estate is currently busy preparing the farm to welcome as many farmers to the event as possible. We very much look forward to seeing you on the 6 June.”

Brian Richardson, head of agriculture at Virgin Money, said the event is timely in providing a focus for the beef sector to get information on those changes and hear from experts across the sector.

“We are sponsoring the seminar programme at the event titled ‘Thought Leadership’ and this will provide a great chance for those attending to get information and hear what is going on in the sector,” he said.

Attendees of Scotland’s Beef Event, will have in the region of 80 trade stands to peruse, including breed societies, feed merchants, machinery dealerships and trade innovators.