Pavements to be widened to improve active travel along the A96 to begin in Elgin

Elgin will benefit from a £500,000 cash boost to upgrade active travel routes through the town.

Improvements will be undertaken along the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road east of the town centre between the Moycroft roundabout and the Reiket Lane roundabout.

The work is being done by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland to bring health and well-being benefits to the local community.

It will be done in two phases with Phase One already underway for the next six weeks and includes footway widening on the southern footway between Pinefield Parade and Reiket Lane.

Construction of a new footway within the existing northern grass verge between Linkwood way and Reiket Lane roundabout and carriageway surfacing works at Pinefield Parade and Linkwood way.

Traffic management measures will be in place from 9.30am until 3pm Monday to Fridays to ensure worker safety.

The A96 will maintain two active lanes as well as pedestrian and business access along the road while the works are ongoing.

The aim is to make active travel an easier and safer option than car travel when making short, everyday journeys.