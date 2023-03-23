Pavements to be widened to improve active travel along the A96 to begin in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Pavements to be widened to improve active travel along the A96 to begin in Elgin

The £500,000 project to encourage more walking and cycling is to last six weeks.

By Ross Hempseed
The A96 through Elgin is to be upgraded to appeal as an active travel route. Image: Google Maps.
The A96 through Elgin is to be upgraded to appeal as an active travel route. Image: Google Maps.

Elgin will benefit from a £500,000 cash boost to upgrade active travel routes through the town.

Improvements will be undertaken along the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road east of the town centre between the Moycroft roundabout and the Reiket Lane roundabout.

The work is being done by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland to bring health and well-being benefits to the local community.

It will be done in two phases with Phase One already underway for the next six weeks and includes footway widening on the southern footway between Pinefield Parade and Reiket Lane.

Construction of a new footway within the existing northern grass verge between Linkwood way and Reiket Lane roundabout and carriageway surfacing works at Pinefield Parade and Linkwood way.

Traffic management measures will be in place from 9.30am until 3pm Monday to Fridays to ensure worker safety.

The A96 will maintain two active lanes as well as pedestrian and business access along the road while the works are ongoing.

The aim is to make active travel an easier and safer option than car travel when making short, everyday journeys.

