Man charged after police find £1,300 of drugs during traffic stop

A man has been charged with the possession of cocaine worth £1.300, that police said they found in his pants.

Police caught the man on Friday April 7 when he was stopped and searched on the A941 Elgin to Craigellachie road, near Fogwatt.

The man, 19, was also charged with driving without insurance.

Police said the man was also in possession of weighing scales.

#A941 #Fogwatt #Moray VW Polo driver with no insurance, driving under the influence of drugs, in possession of a set of scales and with £1300 of Cocaine down his pants.#arrested #fatal5 pic.twitter.com/ut3IIAyPk2 — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) April 9, 2023

A police spokesman placed a message on social media to say the man was driving while under the influence of drugs.

