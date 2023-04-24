Moray ‘Know your body’: Courage on the Catwalk model battling cancer for second time highlights importance of early action Emma Byrne will take to the stage in May to help raise funds for Friends of Anchor. By Lauren Taylor April 24 2023, 6.00am Share ‘Know your body’: Courage on the Catwalk model battling cancer for second time highlights importance of earl... Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5634937/courage-on-the-catwalk-emma-byrne-friends-of-anchor/ Copy Link 0 comment Emma Byrne is taking part in Courage on the Catwalk to raise awareness about knowing your own body. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation