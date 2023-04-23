Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused

A round up of weekly planning applications to Moray Council.

By Rita Campbell
Moray Planning Ahead: An old cart house at Blairs farm is next in line for a new lease of life while plans are afoot turn turn at cottage at Burghead into a coffee takeaway.
Moray Planning Ahead: An old cart house at Blairs farm is next in line for a new lease of life while plans are afoot turn turn at cottage at Burghead into a coffee takeaway.

Here we take a look at some of the planning applications considered by Moray Council for the week.

There is bad news for a developer behind plans for a takeaway and restaurant in Rothes.

But thirsty sight-seers at Cullen Viaduct will soon have a solution.

And a new application to turn a cottage in Burghead into a takeaway coffee shop.

Cable Cottage. Image: Google Maps.

First up on this week’s Moray Planning Ahead, we look at the proposal in Burghead.

Elaine Sutherland is seeking a change of use from a home to a takeaway coffee shop at Cable Cottage on Bridge Street.

The agent working on her behalf is Grant And Geoghegan Ltd.

A previous proposal by a different applicant was granted planning permission to turn the cottage into a bistro and cafe. This was approved back in 2000 and included a public toilet block.

Among the decisions taken this week include a refusal for a restaurant and hot food takeaway in Rothes.

Refusal for Rothes restaurant

Peter Ford was seeking permission for a change of use from a bakery. The premises at 9 New Street have most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

Prior to that it was Simpsons Bakery.

Mr Ford had hoped to include a manager’s flat upstairs and two low cost housing units at the back. The type of takeaway and restaurant was yet to be specified.

But planners refused planning permission on the grounds that the property is deemed to be at risk of flooding from the nearby Broad Burn.

The refusal notice states: “The site is offered a degree of protection from flooding via the Rothes Flood Alleviation Scheme. However during a 1 in 200 year event along
with an allowance for climate change, flood water is likely to overtop the flood
defences. The site is therefore at risk of flooding..”

Cullen Viaduct and beach.

Meanwhile Scottish Water had an application to install at top up tap for water bottles at Cullen Viaduct approved.

The tap is to be sited on open grassland with picnic tables by the Cullen beach car park.

Free drinking water is to be provided as part of a campaign by Scottish Water. The body wants to promote drinking tap water and reduce plastic waste.

As part of a long term plan at Blairs, near Forres, a fresh application for a commercial and educational building has been submitted.

A former cart shed on the Altyre Estate would be part demolished and part restored to bring the old building into an entirely new use.

Another Blairs farm steading could add to art school campus

The proposal is part of a much bigger project on the estate and was first approved in 2018. With the permission about to expire, Blairs have submitted a fresh application.

Redevelopment of other farm steading buildings on the estate resulted in the creation of a new campus for Glasgow School of Art in 2017.

The Blairs steading dates from the 1830s and comprises a series of Italian-style buildings which lay disused for many years.

Three of the largest buildings have been transformed into a 10,000sq ft studio and exhibition space as well as teaching and workshop areas.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Freezng temperatures are expected to hit Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Snow and sleet on the way as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
Crowds young and old turned out to watch as rally drivers navigated tight turns at Elgin's Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges.
GALLERY: Crowds descend on Cooper Park for Speyside Stages Rally 2023
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
Tuck into Scottish fare at The Kimberley Inn in Findhorn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Findhorn's Kimberley Inn is a must visit for exceptional pub grub
Rally cars from the Speyside Stages rally arrive in Elgin and line up along the High Street for scrutineering ahead of the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A dumped boyfriend drew a heart on his ex?s door and stuck a love note on her letterbox, refusing to accept their relationship was over. Bryan Anderson, 55, also sent the woman multiple emails after she blocked his phone number. He admitted charges of domestic abuse and breaching bail conditions Picture shows; Bryan Anderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (court)/Facebook (accused) Date; Unknown
Jilted boyfriend drew heart on ex's door and left love note on letterbox
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Whale-Like-Fish
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Jon Coltart stalked an Aberdeen Univeristy student and claimed they were married.
Stalker who thought medicine student was his wife to be medically assessed after year-long…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lorry driver who brandished a wooden baton chased a man outside Asda in Aberdeen as part of a family feud about a missing laptop. Craig Davidson carried out the 'planned and premeditated' attack outside the Garthdee supermarket Picture shows; Craig Davidson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/04/2023
Lorry driver chased man with wooden baton in feud about missing laptop
Childminder Helen Simpson with the children. (L2R) Isla, Eden, Elise, Fraser and Helen with Sawyer. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score
Jordan MacRae celebrates with Brora teammate Mark Nicolson. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brora Rangers and Nairn County end the season with victories
Kingussie number 14 James Falconer squeezes home the only goal of the game against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd's winning…
Formartine United's United's Paul Campbell, right, celebrates scoring the second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Formartine win derby with Inverurie to finish fourth; Fraserburgh beat Strathspey
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Penalty disagreement as Wick and Lossiemouth draw; farewells as Turriff beat Clach
Fort William celebrate finishing third in the North Caledonian League after defeating St Duthus 4-0. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William finish with a flourish to edge into third place in North Caledonian…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]