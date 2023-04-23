Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the planning applications considered by Moray Council for the week.

There is bad news for a developer behind plans for a takeaway and restaurant in Rothes.

But thirsty sight-seers at Cullen Viaduct will soon have a solution.

And a new application to turn a cottage in Burghead into a takeaway coffee shop.

First up on this week’s Moray Planning Ahead, we look at the proposal in Burghead.

Elaine Sutherland is seeking a change of use from a home to a takeaway coffee shop at Cable Cottage on Bridge Street.

The agent working on her behalf is Grant And Geoghegan Ltd.

A previous proposal by a different applicant was granted planning permission to turn the cottage into a bistro and cafe. This was approved back in 2000 and included a public toilet block.

Among the decisions taken this week include a refusal for a restaurant and hot food takeaway in Rothes.

Refusal for Rothes restaurant

Peter Ford was seeking permission for a change of use from a bakery. The premises at 9 New Street have most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

Prior to that it was Simpsons Bakery.

Mr Ford had hoped to include a manager’s flat upstairs and two low cost housing units at the back. The type of takeaway and restaurant was yet to be specified.

But planners refused planning permission on the grounds that the property is deemed to be at risk of flooding from the nearby Broad Burn.

The refusal notice states: “The site is offered a degree of protection from flooding via the Rothes Flood Alleviation Scheme. However during a 1 in 200 year event along

with an allowance for climate change, flood water is likely to overtop the flood

defences. The site is therefore at risk of flooding..”

Meanwhile Scottish Water had an application to install at top up tap for water bottles at Cullen Viaduct approved.

The tap is to be sited on open grassland with picnic tables by the Cullen beach car park.

Free drinking water is to be provided as part of a campaign by Scottish Water. The body wants to promote drinking tap water and reduce plastic waste.

As part of a long term plan at Blairs, near Forres, a fresh application for a commercial and educational building has been submitted.

A former cart shed on the Altyre Estate would be part demolished and part restored to bring the old building into an entirely new use.

Another Blairs farm steading could add to art school campus

The proposal is part of a much bigger project on the estate and was first approved in 2018. With the permission about to expire, Blairs have submitted a fresh application.

Redevelopment of other farm steading buildings on the estate resulted in the creation of a new campus for Glasgow School of Art in 2017.

The Blairs steading dates from the 1830s and comprises a series of Italian-style buildings which lay disused for many years.

Three of the largest buildings have been transformed into a 10,000sq ft studio and exhibition space as well as teaching and workshop areas.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk