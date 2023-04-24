Two men charged following ‘serious assault’ in Forres

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men are due in court following an alleged serious assault in Forres over the weekend.

The incident occurred at 2.50pm on Saturday April 22, on Grantown Road in Forres town centre near the health and care centre.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to into the medical centre where his injuries were treated.

Police have confirmed two men, aged 18 and 36, were charged in connection with the alleged disturbance and assault and will appear in court today.

A police spokesman said: “Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and serious assault in the Grantown Road area of Forres.

“The incident took place around 2.50pm on Saturday April 22.

“The 54-year-old male victim was treated at the nearby medical centre following the incident.

“The two men, aged 18 and 36, are expected to appear at court on Monday April 24.”