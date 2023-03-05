Temporary buildings for Moray outdoor nursery, Buckie Harbour major windfarm project and improvements to distillery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved the building of the operation base for the Moray Offshore Windfarm project and changes to facilities at a Speyside distillery.

Coffee giants Starbucks could be moving to different premises on Elgin’s High Street.

But let’s start with plans for temporary sheds for an outdoor nursery in Elgin as they raise much-needed funding for a new building.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Temporary sheds for outdoor nursery

Stramash Elgin is seeking the temporary siting of timber buildings to provide shelter for the nursery’s youngsters.

They plan to put them on agricultural land near Spynie Village Hall.

These sheds will help the operation of the nursery until they can afford to build new premises.

Why is the long-term expansion project being delayed?

Last March, planning chiefs approved the construction of a new nursery facility for Scotland’s largest provider of outdoor nurseries.

The project has become subject to major delays due to issues of affordability.

It comes as a result of the cost of materials and availability of contractors to deliver the build.

Meanwhile, the company has successfully applied to Moray Council to allow the use of compost toilet in a non-domestic setting.

Once the permanent facility is ready, the sheds can be dismantled and reused.

They will be reused elsewhere on the Spynie site, reused at another Stramash site or can be sold.

SUBMITTED: New home for Starbucks

Starbucks in Elgin could be on the move.

Plans have been submitted to erect signs for the coffee chain outside the former Burton store.

Now, Starbucks is eyeing a move away from their current premises at 143 High Street in Elgin.

It is understood that Starbucks wants the move to improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

APPROVED: Main building for Buckie Harbour windfarm project

Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited will go-ahead with building of the operations and maintenance base at Buckie Harbour to serve their major project.

The building will comprise an office and warehouse building, yard area for deliveries, and a car parking area.

Corstorphine & Wright Architects represented the firm in the application.

What is the Buckie Harbour project?

In October 2021, it emerged that Buckie Harbour will become an operations and maintenance base for the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Moray West selected Buckie Harbour as the home for its base in a bidding process that also included Wick and Fraserburgh.

The new Moray West development is 13 miles off the coast of the town and will export up to 860 megawatts of renewable electricity, sufficient to power over 640,000 homes, significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

Nearly 60 new jobs will be created.

At the time, councillor Graham Leadbitter said it confirmed the long-term sustainability of the harbour.

He said: “I think there’s a really clean line of sight now for children, they are able to see skilled jobs working at the sea and working as possibly technicians and engineers on the boats that will operate out of the harbour.

“The turbines are designed to last 30 to 35 years, and maybe beyond that, so it’s really the future sustainability of the harbour that has been announced.”

Officials looked at up to 20 years of weather analysis as well as projections of costs to transfer personnel to the wind farm before choosing Buckie.

According to a planning statement, the new facility will be “crucial” for the operation of the windfarm, housing both office and communications facilities for onshore staff and other purposes.

APPROVED: Improvements to Speyside distillery

The shop and car park at the Glenallachie Distillery will be extended.

These changes will mean more room for the tasting room and new display areas.

The malt whisky distillery on Speyside at the foot of Ben Rinnes was founded in 1967.

Previously, Glenallachie mainly produced whisky for blends.

Now it is known for its single malts.

Grant and Geoghegan represented Glenallachie, near Aberlour, in the application.

In a previous planning ahead, we told how an extension will be built for toilet facilities.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk