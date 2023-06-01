More than £1,000 of goods stolen during break-in at Lossiemouth shop

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thieves have stolen goods worth more then £1,000 during a robbery in Lossiemouth.

Police are appealing for information after the Premier store on MacDonald Drive, in the Moray town was broken into around 3.20am on Wednesday.

Police have been carrying out inquiries in the area, and are collating CCTV footage.

Sergeant Steven Young said: “Our inquiries are continuing and we have been carrying out enquiries and gathering CCTV footage from in and around the local area to assist our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information or personal footage that may help our inquiries to contact 101, quoting incident number 0371 of Wednesday, May 31, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”