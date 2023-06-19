Popular mental health campaigner hopes to stay in Moray as leave expires in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Popular mental health campaigner hopes to stay in Moray as leave expires in September

The Press and Journal has documented Matthew's battle with immigration bosses.

By Sean McAngus
Popular Moray mental health campaigner Matthew Jun Fei Freeman Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Popular Moray mental health campaigner Matthew Jun Fei Freeman Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

For Matthew Freeman, Moray is his home.

The popular mental health campaigner and Moray Wellbeing Hub co-founder who lives in Lossiemouth has spent 19 years in the UK.

He wants to stay in the area for many more years.

But circumstances haven’t always made that easy.

Moray Wellbeing Hub co-founder Matthew Freeman at his Lossiemouth home.
Matthew Freeman at his Lossiemouth home. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

What happened to Matthew Freeman?

In 2021, he won a battle with the Home Office to avoid deportation.

At the time, immigration bosses had told him he would have to return to his native China.

Officials had decided his stay in the UK has not been continuous because he spent a short spell in China in 2011 having been given a professorship.

But, while he was born in Hunan and raised in Gansu, he has no family in China as both his parents died in 2000.

Community support

At the time, the community and local politicians rallied together to support him.

MP Douglas Ross even raised his case in the House of Commons.

This led to him being granted a 30-month period to stay in the country. The Home Secretary at the time Priti Patel reviewed his case.

Priti Patel.
Priti Patel. Image: PA

What is happening now?

The 50-year-old is employed as the Highlands and Islands Student Association Regional Vice President Education.

His leave expires on September 18.

It is understood if he wants to remain in the UK, the earliest he can make a new application for leave to remain is 28 days before that date.

He told the P&J: “I have spent a decade here. I have given and will continue to give as much as I can to Moray, because it has given so much to me.

“The people of Moray and Scotland gave me a home and I will be forever grateful for their kindness.

“I am so lucky to live in Scotland and I know I am a Scottish citizen with Chinese heritage.

“Moray is my home, I want to stay here even longer.”

‘Continue to explore all avenues to try and find a solution’

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who phoned his police offer wife while she was on duty to warn her of death threat against him.
Moray MP Douglas Ross. Image:PA

MP Douglas Ross said: “Matthew has made a significant contribution during his time in Moray. My team and I have worked with him over a number of years to assist his efforts to permanently remain here.

“We will continue to explore all avenues to try and find a solution that will enable Matthew to continue to live in Moray. I have made further such representations to the Home Office this week.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “All applications for indefinite leave to remain are carefully considered on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence provided and in accordance with the Immigration Rules.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]