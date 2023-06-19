Popular mental health campaigner hopes to stay in Moray as leave expires in September

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Matthew Freeman, Moray is his home.

The popular mental health campaigner and Moray Wellbeing Hub co-founder who lives in Lossiemouth has spent 19 years in the UK.

He wants to stay in the area for many more years.

But circumstances haven’t always made that easy.

What happened to Matthew Freeman?

In 2021, he won a battle with the Home Office to avoid deportation.

At the time, immigration bosses had told him he would have to return to his native China.

Officials had decided his stay in the UK has not been continuous because he spent a short spell in China in 2011 having been given a professorship.

But, while he was born in Hunan and raised in Gansu, he has no family in China as both his parents died in 2000.

Community support

At the time, the community and local politicians rallied together to support him.

MP Douglas Ross even raised his case in the House of Commons.

This led to him being granted a 30-month period to stay in the country. The Home Secretary at the time Priti Patel reviewed his case.

What is happening now?

The 50-year-old is employed as the Highlands and Islands Student Association Regional Vice President Education.

His leave expires on September 18.

It is understood if he wants to remain in the UK, the earliest he can make a new application for leave to remain is 28 days before that date.

He told the P&J: “I have spent a decade here. I have given and will continue to give as much as I can to Moray, because it has given so much to me.

“The people of Moray and Scotland gave me a home and I will be forever grateful for their kindness.

“I am so lucky to live in Scotland and I know I am a Scottish citizen with Chinese heritage.

“Moray is my home, I want to stay here even longer.”

‘Continue to explore all avenues to try and find a solution’

MP Douglas Ross said: “Matthew has made a significant contribution during his time in Moray. My team and I have worked with him over a number of years to assist his efforts to permanently remain here.

“We will continue to explore all avenues to try and find a solution that will enable Matthew to continue to live in Moray. I have made further such representations to the Home Office this week.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “All applications for indefinite leave to remain are carefully considered on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence provided and in accordance with the Immigration Rules.”