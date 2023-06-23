Moray councillors to consider £30,000 spend on Cloddach Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray councillors to consider £30,000 spend on Cloddach Bridge

It would be the first step in drawing down £1.5m of UK Government funding for the span near Birnie to the south of Elgin.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors will consider spending £30k on a pre-feasibility study to see if it is worth compiling a business case to draw down UK Government funding for Cloddach Bridge. Image: Moray Council

Councillors will be asked if £30,000 should be spent to see if it is worth putting together a business case to reopen Cloddach Bridge.

The grant funding was announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in March.

However, a full business case and 50% match funding need to be in place before that money can be released.

‘Unlikely’ positive case can be made for Cloddach Bridge work

Councillors will decide if the £30,000 pre-feasibility study should be carried out at a meeting next week.

A full business case is expected to cost the local authority around £150,000.

In her report consultancy manager Debbie Halliday said it was “unlikely” a positive case could be made to carry out the work needed.

She said: “A full business case is estimated to cost in the region of £150,000 to prepare.

“This would not be eligible for grant funding.

Cloddach Bridge near Birnie closed to vehicles in February 2022. Image: Moray Council

“Decisions of the council are needed to enable officers to navigate discussions with the UK Government, local community and other stakeholders relative to the future of the bridge.”

Cloddach Bridge has been closed to cars and vans since February 2022.

However, it can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

In February, councillors decided agents spending just over £30,000 to look at options for opening the span to vehicles up to three tonnes.

£1.5m UK Government funding

The local authority has to find £20m over the next two years to balance the budget.

Closure of the bridge has caused difficulties for residents including increased journey times for pupils going to school in Elgin.

There are also fears police, ambulance and fire services face problems getting to emergency situations.

The local community is keen to seek funding from other sources to reinstate the span.

It would take almost £3m to replace the bridge.

£150,000 business case cost

Repairing it so it is suitable for cars and lorries would be around £2.34m.

Reopening the span to vehicles would bring an economic benefit of £74,000 a year to the area.

However, the bridge is seen as low priority for repair, as the maximum diversion for people getting to Elgin from Birnie is six miles.

Also the road is not a critical route as there were fewer than 7,000 vehicle movements on it a day.

50% match funding needed

The condition of Cloddach Bridge has deteriorated over the last two decades.

In 2001 a 7.5 tonne weight restriction was applied. That was lowered to three tonnes in 2019.

Then a two metre height restriction was put in to stop non-compliant vehicles from crossing.

But it was repeatedly hit by drivers in the months before it was closed to motorists.

Also, if the bridge is deemed to be unsafe it will be closed and demolished.

That would cost £333,500.

