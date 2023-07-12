Pet owners urged to take care amidst algae warning in Elgin

Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets out of the water at Cooper Park in Elgin following a potential algae bloom.

Moray Council has erected warning notices around the pond to warn people of the potential dangers.

Swallowing affected water can cause stomach upsets or some more serious health effects, including vomiting, fever and joint and muscle pains.

Meanwhile, contact with it can also cause skin rashes and eye rashes.

Parents have also been warned to take precautions with their children surrounded the Cooper Park pond during the potential algae bloom.

Blue-green algae forms naturally in lochs, ponds and rivers and most commonly occurs during periods of prolonged hot weather.

People who come into contact with the water have been advises to shower thoroughly when they get home and get medical assistance if necessary.