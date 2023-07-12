Moray Pet owners urged to take care amidst algae warning in Elgin Swallowing affected water can lead to a series of health problems for dogs and members of the public. By David Mackay July 12 2023, 4.44pm Share Pet owners urged to take care amidst algae warning in Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5940760/algae-warning-cooper-park-elgin/ Copy Link There are concerns about the water in Cooper Park. Image: Tyler McNeill Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets out of the water at Cooper Park in Elgin following a potential algae bloom. Moray Council has erected warning notices around the pond to warn people of the potential dangers. Swallowing affected water can cause stomach upsets or some more serious health effects, including vomiting, fever and joint and muscle pains. Moray Council has put up warning notices in Cooper Park. Image: Tyler McNeill Meanwhile, contact with it can also cause skin rashes and eye rashes. Parents have also been warned to take precautions with their children surrounded the Cooper Park pond during the potential algae bloom. Blue-green algae forms naturally in lochs, ponds and rivers and most commonly occurs during periods of prolonged hot weather. People who come into contact with the water have been advises to shower thoroughly when they get home and get medical assistance if necessary.