Dr Gray’s Hospital: What is happening to the planned new MRI facility in Elgin?

Health bosses say work to deliver the facility is being done as quickly as possible.

By Sean McAngus
The new MRI building will be based next to the radiology department at Dr Gray's Hospital..
The new MRI building will be based next to the radiology department at Dr Gray's Hospital..

Construction work is yet to start on the much-talked about MRI facility at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The new service, once delivered, aims to address the backlog of patients.

In 2019, NHS Grampian confirmed the project to bring a new MRI to Elgin.

Earlier this year, health bosses considered starting construction for the new building near the current radiology department in May.

However, it never happened as there is still a lot of work to take place before construction can get under way.

Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin. NHS Grampian bosses will discuss the health board's budget on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

What is the latest on the Elgin MRI facility?

The ongoing work involves meeting national standards for the design of the new MRI space and finding suitable alternative local facilities for the mental health team during construction.

The mental health ward will be refurbished at the same time as the creation of the MRI, with new safety features being added.

The reason for these projects taking place together is to minimise the disruption experienced by both staff and patients.

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager at Dr Gray’s, is overseeing the work as chairman of the project programme board.

Doctor examine MRI picture.

He addressed concerns on why the project wasn’t moving forward more quickly on the NHS Grampian website.

He said: “Finding a Moray-based solution for staff and patients while the build is under way is likely to take longer than we had anticipated, as some of the options available to us will require investment to ensure they are suitable for mental health patients.

“We are working as quickly as we can, with expert eyes on the detail.

“It’s a real pleasure to be working alongside many forward-thinking, dedicated colleagues from across Grampian to make sure Moray health services are fit for the future.”

The Press and Journal approached NHS Grampian for comment on a timeline for construction to start and the opening of the facility.

‘I will continue to press NHS Grampian’

MSP Richard Lochhead, pictured outside Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has campaigned for an MRI scanner for the hospital for a number of years.

He has promised to continue to push NHS Grampian to ensure they deliver on their promise.

He told the Press and Journal: “Having campaigned over many years for NHS Grampian to build an MRI scanner at Dr Gray’s Hospital, I am of course keen to see work get under way as quickly as possible.

“I recently met with Dr Gray’s management and we discussed plans for the MRI scanner at length.

“Given the scale of the project and some of the challenges with a lack of space at Dr Gray’s, I’m told arrangements are complex and will need some wards to be temporarily vacated.”

‘It will be a real boost to Moray patients’

He added: “It’s vital that NHS Grampian get that planning right to ensure the very best care for patients affected.

“As I’ve said before, the construction of an MRI scanner in Elgin will be a real boost to Moray patients and will save thousands of patient journeys to Aberdeen.

“I will continue to press NHS Grampian to ensure they deliver on this commitment and the service is up and running as soon as it can be.”

