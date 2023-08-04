Billy Dodds: Caley Thistle are ‘scalps’ but ready for their rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds: Caley Thistle are ‘scalps’ but ready for their rivals

Reaching the Scottish Cup final shows how good Inverness are, says head coach ahead of their Championship opener against Queen's Park.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds backs his Scottish Cup runners-up to prove how good a side they are by delivering big results in the Championship this season.

Ahead of Saturday’s home opener against Queen’s Park, Dodds – who signed a two-year contract extension this summer – is ready for this latest tilt at promotion from the second-tier.

This is Dodds’ third season in charge at Inverness. In 2021, they made it all the way to the play-off final, seeing off Partick Thistle and Arbroath, before being beaten by St Johnstone. 

Last season, a last-day 2-1 loss at home to Ayr United cost them a play-off place, yet the Highlanders reached the Scottish Cup final where they lost 3-1 to treble-winners Celtic. 

Cup runners-up have ‘added quality’

When asked what he feels he’s learned from two years in the hotseat, Dodds said: “I can take how close we’ve been – we were one goal away from reaching the play-offs last year, and we reached a cup final.

“We have a really good spine to the team, we’ve got good players, so if we can be more consistent, we won’t be far away.

“That’s what I’ve been working hard on as a manager. You look back and think we could have done better here or there, but we’ve added quality and I believe in the boys.

“I have a spine that have stayed, and you don’t get to the final of the play-offs and the Scottish Cup if you’re not a good team.

“The boys have to realise that as well, and hopefully they do now.”

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

‘Steely resilience’ needed – Dodds

Inverness failed to make it out of the group stages of the Viaplay Cup.

After beating League Two Bonnyrigg 2-1, they lost by the same scoreline against League Two Dumbarton, 3-2 against Championship newcomers Airdrieonians, then 1-0 at Premiership Dundee on Sunday. 

Dodds reckons reaching the Hampden showpiece last season has made Inverness a target for opponents, but he’s urging his men to rise to the challenge.

He said: “We’re a scalp now, and that’s why Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg and Airdrie raised their game against us.

“We’ll be a scalp in the Championship because we reached the cup final, but we wouldn’t have done that if we weren’t a good team.

“We need to have that steely resilience now, and I think we’ve got a dozen of the players who were here last year who can all bring that.”

Homework done on visiting Spiders

Saturday’s visitors Queen’s Park are now managed by Dutchman Robin Veldman after Owen Coyle left following their title push which went to the wire last term.

Only a dramatic closing-night 5-3 defeat to Dundee saw the title head to Tayside, before Partick Thistle proved too strong for Queen’s in the play-offs.

Although they’ve shaken up their squad over the summer, Dodds doesn’t think their style will alter too much.

He added: “Queen’s Park are going to be similar to last season.

“The type of football they play hasn’t changed much – they like to build from the back, they’ve got good width and plenty of pace, a good bit of experience and young boys like Barry Hepburn.

“They could cause us problems if we’re not at it.

“We are hoping to get at them as well. They are a wee bit different in terms of set-pieces, a couple of things have changed, but that homework has all been done.

“We just want to get off to a good start with three points.”

Lodovica offers ‘different dimension’

The signing of English forward Harry Ludovica on Sunday was the fifth new face at Inverness.

The 24-year-old former Chelmsford City attacker joins ex-Queen’s Park full-back Jake Davidson, St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour, Celtic striker Adam Brooks and Cove Rangers winger Luis Longstaff.

Lodovica came off the bench at Dens Park and Dodds said he made an instant impression.

He said: “It’s funny, because the first thing Dundee’s management team asked after the game was ‘who’s the big guy?’

“He’s physical, strong, and quick, and he brings a different dimension to the team.

“He’s still a work in progress, so I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but he’s something we haven’t had for a couple of seasons.

“We had to take him off his feet for a couple of days when he first came in on trial, and he came back stronger. It did him the world of good.

Harry Lodovica has joined Caley Thistle on a one-year deal. Image: Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC

“He’s thinking about what he has to do to adjust coming from a lower league, and I think the fans got a glimpse on Sunday of what he can bring, so I’m delighted to have him here.”

Full-back Lewis Nicolson and midfielder Roddy MacGregor face lengthy spells on the sidelines due to knee and ankle injuries, but defender Danny Devine should be back for the weekend’s league opener.

More from Caley Thistle

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS Group
Survey shows Caley Thistle fans seek matchday improvements
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle shaping up strongly for league kick-off, says boss Billy Dodds
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek twice led the club into the top-flight. Image: SNS Group
Cup exit won't hamper Caley Thistle's league aims, says Stuart Golabek
Post Thumbnail
Scottish Championship preview: How Caley Thistle and their rivals are shaping up
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is targeting a winning start against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Billy Mckay: Youngsters offer serious competition at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Defensive reinforcements are the priority for Aberdeen this week
Striker Harry Lodovica made his competitive Caley Thistle debut when he came on as a substitute in the second half at Dundee on Sunday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Harry Lodovica shapes up for success with Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/ SNS Group
Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds thrilled to land striker - but reveals double injury…
Caley Jags' Keith Bray, left, challenges Dundee's Scott Tiffoney. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Dundee 1-0 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Harry Lodovica has joined Caley Thistle on a one-year deal. Image: Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.
Harry Lodovica joins Caley Thistle