Deliberate fire raising up in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Deliberate fire raising up in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Buckie

Between 1 April and 31 July this year there were 43 incidents across Moray, up from 37 over the same period last year.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A fire in Moray earlier this year. Image: Supplied
A fire in Moray earlier this year. Image: Supplied

Deliberate fire raising in Moray has increased.

Between April 1 and July 31 this year there were 43 incidents, up from 37 over the same period last year.

However the figure is lower than the 59 fires that took place in the same period in 2021.

In a breakdown of the council wards, the biggest hike was in and around Lossiemouth.

The numbers there went up from nine to 19.

In Elgin South the figure is up four to 12, and Buckie has seen a jump from five to eight.

Deliberate fires up from 37 to 43

Incidents in Speyside Glenlivet and Elgin North increased by one, to three and four respectively.

Figures in Forres, along with those in Fochabers Lhanbryde, fell from three to two in both areas.

And in Keith the number stayed the same at three.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the police and fire and rescue service committee this week.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull raised concernsÂ over the number of deliberate fires across Moray.

Engagement programme

She said: “It’s a bit of a worry, especially when you see the wildfires across Greece, Spain and Portugal.

“And when you see how quickly a whole place, a whole town, can burn down so easily.”

Elgin South councillor John Divers said a lot of the fires in his ward took place at woodland around the Bilbohall area.

While he was aware of engagement between the fire service and the High School, he asked if that was happening with Elgin Academy.

Elgin South councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Group commander David Hendry told the meeting there is ongoing work with the service and Moray Council to prevent deliberate fire raising.

He added officers regularlyÂ went into primary and secondary schools across the area, including Elgin Academy, as part of that programme.

Mr Hendry said: “The issue with deliberate fires is there’s a connection between that and antisocial behaviour.

“And the issues are ongoing.

“In Elgin, Lossiemouth and Keith we’re having ongoing engagement, particularly with young people.”

More from Moray

Dishes from Elgin
Who serves the most Instagrammable dishes in Elgin? These 5 businesses do...
Minibuses Outfit Moray.
Outfit Moray issues plea for volunteer minibus drivers
An aerial view of the site for Dallas Dhu homes development at Forres
Road safety issues raised over plans for 180 new homes at Forres
The former site of Elgin Curling Club's pond. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Developers reveal when new life could be given to Moray curling pond site
Chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee Marc Macrae says the dualling of the A96 is no further forward than it was seven years ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray frustration as Scottish Government insists it is 'absolutelyÂ committed' to improving the A96
2
Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross criticised the 15 mile wind farm cable as adding to the 'exploitation' of the Moray landscape. Image; Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
15-mile wind farm cable adding to the 'exploitation and industrialisation' of Moray landscape
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray
After a rough year, Lucy Stewart can't wait to get back to school at Elgin Academy. Image: Claire Stewart
Elgin girl who spent much of S1 hospitalised with rare condition starts S2
Cars line up along the A96 as traffic becomes congested.
Motorists face mile-long tailbacks due to broken down bus on A96 near Lhanbryde

Conversation