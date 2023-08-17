Deliberate fire raising up in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Buckie

Deliberate fire raising in Moray has increased.

Between April 1 and July 31 this year there were 43 incidents, up from 37 over the same period last year.

However the figure is lower than the 59 fires that took place in the same period in 2021.

In a breakdown of the council wards, the biggest hike was in and around Lossiemouth.

The numbers there went up from nine to 19.

In Elgin South the figure is up four to 12, and Buckie has seen a jump from five to eight.

Incidents in Speyside Glenlivet and Elgin North increased by one, to three and four respectively.

Figures in Forres, along with those in Fochabers Lhanbryde, fell from three to two in both areas.

And in Keith the number stayed the same at three.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the police and fire and rescue service committee this week.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull raised concernsÂ over the number of deliberate fires across Moray.

Engagement programme

She said: “It’s a bit of a worry, especially when you see the wildfires across Greece, Spain and Portugal.

“And when you see how quickly a whole place, a whole town, can burn down so easily.”

Elgin South councillor John Divers said a lot of the fires in his ward took place at woodland around the Bilbohall area.

While he was aware of engagement between the fire service and the High School, he asked if that was happening with Elgin Academy.

Group commander David Hendry told the meeting there is ongoing work with the service and Moray Council to prevent deliberate fire raising.

He added officers regularlyÂ went into primary and secondary schools across the area, including Elgin Academy, as part of that programme.

Mr Hendry said: “The issue with deliberate fires is there’s a connection between that and antisocial behaviour.

“And the issues are ongoing.

“In Elgin, Lossiemouth and Keith we’re having ongoing engagement, particularly with young people.”