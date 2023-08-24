What’s your favourite? Forres residents asked to vote on Mannachie Park play area design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

What’s your favourite? Forres residents asked to vote on Mannachie Park play area design

The public can vote for their favourite play equipment online.

By Ellie Milne
Former play equipment in Mannachie Park in Forres
The old play equipment at Mannachie Park in Forres has been removed to make way for the new design which will be voted for by the public. Image: Google Maps.

Forres residents are being asked to vote on what new play equipment they would like to see in Mannachie Park.

The public will be asked to choose their favourite design out of three options which were finalised following a public consultation and visits to schools.

Among the top preferences shared by those who live in the area were a zip line, climbing frames, roundabout and agility trail.

What are the three options?

Proludic design graphic for Mannachie Park
Mannachie Park design option A by Proludic. Image: Moray Council.

Option A, which features equipment by Proludic, promises to take children on an “exhilarating journey”.

One of the stand-out features is a “hamster-wheel” rollrunner, which will be in place beside a five-person pod swing, rotating hip-hop see-saw and a challenging agility trail.

Scotplay's design graphic for Mannachie Park
Mannachie Park design option B by Scotplay. Image: Moray Council.

Designers from Scotplay have embraced a woodland theme for option B which includes a freestyle tower unit and monkey bars.

As well as a music area with tube chimes and bell flowers, this option includes a an inclusive roundabout which is suitable for wheelchair users.

Wicksteed design graphic for Mannachie Park
Mannachie Park design option C by Wicksteed. Image: Moray Council.

The final option, with Wicksteed equipment, has been designed specifically for children aged between five and 12 and has over 30 features.

An almost 100ft Cableway would be installed along the boundary of Grantown Road, while a balance beam and accessible climbing frame would be set up in the main play area.

How can you vote for your favourite?

Moray Council has launched a website for voting which will be open to residents for a limited time.

Alternatively, people can head along to Forres Library on Saturday, September 2, to vote in person.

Chairman of the economic development and infrastructure services committee, Marc Macrae, said: “Our play areas are being designed hand-in-hand with communities who are giving crucial input into the design and funding of these projects.

“This will be fantastic for the young people of Forres. We really want to upgrade all of our play parks, but as resources are tight, we need to do this in a phased and strategic way based on priority.”

Input from community

Aerial view of Mannachie Park in Forres
The whole of Mannachie Park will be upgraded as part of the plans. Image: Moray Council.

Plans to upgrade the area were announced last year with funding making it possible for consultants to be brought in to work with the community on the overall design.

Moray Council’s capital programme has provided £70,000 of funding for the scheme while a steering group, supported by the Forres Area Forum and Forres Community Council, has added £15,000 from the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

The next phase of the scheme will involve expanding the toddler area in the park.

More from Moray

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson believes joining the North East Population Health Alliance will help improve the lives of people living in the area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Prevention not cure': Lessons learned from Covid pandemic will help new health partnership succeed
Hay bales on fire in a field with a fire engine stationed nearby.
Hay bales catch fire in dramatic blaze on Elgin farm
The road was closed just outside Elgin
Fire crews tackle garage blaze on outskirts of Elgin
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stuart Lilley broke into churches across the Highlands and Moray Picture shows; Stuart Lilley / Dornoch Cathedral. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who targeted churches in Highland and Moray spared jail
Councillor Shona Morrison, who attended the service of thanksgiving for the queen
Greater emphasis needed on tackling gender pay gap and climate change in Moray
George Elder of Brodie
George Elder: Moray barley farmer who supplied whisky industry dies at 71
NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are staking up outside the ARI and in Elgin.
NHS Grampian clinicians warn of lack of staff in emergency departments
Financial and social pressures will impact Moray Council priorities and vision for the future.
Child poverty, low pay and an ageing population: The key issues impacting Moray Council's…
New life will be breathed into the building that once housed the office of Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici.
New purpose approved for the former office of the man who brought The Beatles…
Maternity charter launched at Dr Gray's
Charter launched to help mums-to-be at Dr Gray's know their rights - but campaigners…

Conversation