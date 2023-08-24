What’s your favourite? Forres residents asked to vote on Mannachie Park play area design

Forres residents are being asked to vote on what new play equipment they would like to see in Mannachie Park.

The public will be asked to choose their favourite design out of three options which were finalised following a public consultation and visits to schools.

Among the top preferences shared by those who live in the area were a zip line, climbing frames, roundabout and agility trail.

What are the three options?

Option A, which features equipment by Proludic, promises to take children on an “exhilarating journey”.

One of the stand-out features is a “hamster-wheel” rollrunner, which will be in place beside a five-person pod swing, rotating hip-hop see-saw and a challenging agility trail.

Designers from Scotplay have embraced a woodland theme for option B which includes a freestyle tower unit and monkey bars.

As well as a music area with tube chimes and bell flowers, this option includes a an inclusive roundabout which is suitable for wheelchair users.

The final option, with Wicksteed equipment, has been designed specifically for children aged between five and 12 and has over 30 features.

An almost 100ft Cableway would be installed along the boundary of Grantown Road, while a balance beam and accessible climbing frame would be set up in the main play area.

How can you vote for your favourite?

Moray Council has launched a website for voting which will be open to residents for a limited time.

Alternatively, people can head along to Forres Library on Saturday, September 2, to vote in person.

Chairman of the economic development and infrastructure services committee, Marc Macrae, said: “Our play areas are being designed hand-in-hand with communities who are giving crucial input into the design and funding of these projects.

“This will be fantastic for the young people of Forres. We really want to upgrade all of our play parks, but as resources are tight, we need to do this in a phased and strategic way based on priority.”

Input from community

Plans to upgrade the area were announced last year with funding making it possible for consultants to be brought in to work with the community on the overall design.

Moray Council’s capital programme has provided £70,000 of funding for the scheme while a steering group, supported by the Forres Area Forum and Forres Community Council, has added £15,000 from the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

The next phase of the scheme will involve expanding the toddler area in the park.