Chronic shortage of dentists is increasing workload for Moray GPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Chronic shortage of dentists is increasing workload for Moray GPs

A new report warns the problem is adversely impacting children and new residents to the area.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A chronic shortage of dentists in Moray is increasing GP workloads and adversely impacting children. Image: Shutterstock
A chronic shortage of dentists in Moray is increasing GP workloads and adversely impacting children. Image: Shutterstock

A chronic shortage of dentists in Moray is causing an increase in workload for GP practices.

And a report into the situation says it is adversely impacting children and new residents to the area.

No NHS practices in the area are accepting adult patients, and an increasing number are unable to access routine and preventative NHS care.

A package of measures to attract dentists to Moray was approved two years ago.

Dental patients ‘frequently’ calling their GP

While there has been some interest, no applications have been received.

The issue was discussed at the Moray Integration Joint Board clinical care and governance committee on Thursday.

Dr Malcolm Simmons told the meeting he had been the brunt of a patient’s frustration, who was suffering from dental pain.

He said: “We frequently see people contacting their GP practice with their dental problems.

“It’s a significant proportion of work.

Simon Bokor-Ingram says a care backlog has begun forming. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Health and Social Care Moray chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“I’m not a dentist and I’m not the best-placed to say what decisions should be made.

“My concern is people in Moray, who are on very low incomes with other problems, are left with very few options.”

Dr Simmons added the work included providing prescriptions for painkillers and issuing sick notes for those unable to work from dental pain.

Laura Stevenson, dental clinical lead, agreed to discuss the issues facing GPs outwith the meeting.

There were also concerns that people are putting off seeking treatment privately because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Publicly funded

Committee chairman Derek Murray said: “Dentists are trained using public funds, so couldn’t there be some way after graduation that they must provide a service for the public?”

Chief officer for Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram told the meeting that issue was “mooted frequently”.

But any decision would have to be taken at a national government level.

Urgent and emergency care is still carried out by the Moray Public Dental Service.

However plans to widen the service have been hampered by recruitment issues.

No dental practice in Moray is taking new NHS patients. Image: Shutterstock

Leaving the European Union, the Covid pandemic and delays to recruiting overseas dentists have impacted on shortages.

Scottish Government is currently revising the dental remuneration and fees package, which will be implemented from November 1.

Ms Stevenson said: “Recruitment is an issue, and we’re doing our best to make the NHS more attractive.”

There will be a public information campaign so patients know who to contact with urgent problems.

Dentist shortage impacting children

Also NHS Grampian’s website is reviewed regularly and updated with information on practices accepting new NHS clients.

And oral health improvement programmes, including those for nursery and primary school pupils, have been extended and are identifying children with problems.

More from Moray

Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…
Chivas Regal.
Made in Moray: Chivas Regal is star performer for French drink giant
Tide Lines are set to headline Speyfest 2024.
Tide Lines announced as Speyfest 2024 headliners
B9013 near Burghead. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Burghead
HIE chairman Alistair Dodds, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray and HIE chief executive with a copy of HIE's new strategy for creating economic prosperity in the north
Economic development quango unveils blueprint to make Highlands greener
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Jailhouse: What next for this derelict Elgin nightclub site?
David Mackay looking at camera while holding baby Isla.
David Mackay: We travelled from Elgin to Inverness to have our baby, it's about…
Firefighter at Crisp Portgordon Maltings
Fire crews tackle blaze at Portgordon Maltings
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade
Councillor Derek Ross says the debacle over the £235k temporary nursery cabins has been 'very distressing'. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council's head of procurement knew nothing about £235k nursery units purchase

Conversation