Moray council housing waiting list: Who could get extra points towards housing applications?

At the moment there are around 3,500 people on the council's waiting list. However, only around 500 tenancies are granted each year.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
People experiencing domestic abuse could find it easier to get a council house in Moray if proposed changes go ahead. Image: Shutterstock
People experiencing domestic abuse could find it easier to get a council house in Moray if proposed changes go ahead. Image: Shutterstock

People experiencing domestic abuse could find it easier to get a council home in Moray.

Proposed changes to the local authority’s allocations policy includes awarding those living with a violent partner 500 points towards their housing application.

And those taking part in a tenant incentive scheme to downsize could also benefit from the same amount of points.

Key workers coming to Moray to help struggling services could get a secure tenancy from six to 12 months, and receive 400 points.

‘Minor but crucial’ changes

Also those who provide or receive care could get 150 points towards their application.

The last review of the council’s housing allocations policy was carried out in 2019.

At the moment there are around 3,500 people on the council’s waiting list.

However, only around 500 tenancies are granted each year.

And there is greater demand for larger properties.

In 2022/23 for every four bedroom property let, there were 32 applicants. And for every five bedroom house there were 64 applications.

Moray Council offices
Moray Council is reviewing id housing allocation policy. Image: DC Thomson

It is thought the changes will benefit around 250 people already on the Moray council housing list.

Members of the housing and community safety committee will discuss the changes at a meeting on Tuesday.

They will also be asked to give the go ahead for the review to go out for consultation.

In her report senior housing officer Gillian Henly said: “The amendments will make minor but crucial changes to the allocations policy, which will have a positive impact on those with the greatest housing need and enable the council to continue to make best use of its housing stock.”

3,500 on council housing waiting list in Moray

The review will make sure the council is complying with legal requirements. And that it continues to meet its aims by delivering positive outcomes for those most in need.

If agreed, the consultation is expected to run from Wednesday 13 September until 27 October.

The final allocations policy is expected to go before committee in February.

Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space for cot is ‘suitable’

