Home News Moray

Moray Council housing review that could help domestic abuse victims, carers and downsizers to go out to consultation

Proposed changes include giving those experiencing domestic abuse 500 points towards their application for a local authority home.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
People experiencing domestic abuse could find it easier to get a council house in Moray if proposals are approved. Image Shutterstock
A review of Moray Council’s housing allocation strategy will go out for consultation.

Proposed changes to the policy include giving those experiencing domestic abuse 500 points towards their application for a local authority home.

And those taking part in a tenant incentive scheme to down size could also benefit from the same amount of points towards moving.

Key workers coming to Moray to help struggling services could get a secure tenancy from six to 12 months, and receive 400 points.

‘Maximum flexibility’

Also those who provide or receive care could get 150 points towards their application.

The review was discussed at a meeting of the housing and community safety committee on Tuesday.

Councillor for Elgin North Jérémie Fernandes welcome the move to give domestic abuse victims 500 points. As did committee chairwoman Amber Dunbar who is a board member of Moray Women’s Aid.

Fellow member for Elgin North Sandy Keith was pleased to see those downsizing getting more points.

Head of housing and property services Edward Thomas told the meeting it was important to offer “maximum flexibility” to those looking to move to a smaller property.

Chairwoman of the housing and community safety committee Amber Dunbar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the moment there are around 3,500 people on the council’s waiting list.

However, only around 500 tenancies are granted each year.

And there is greater demand for larger properties.

In 2022/23 for every four bedroom property let, there were 32 applicants. And for every five bedroom house there were 64.

It is thought the changes will benefit around 250 people already on the local authority’s waiting list for a house.

Key workers could benefit

The last review of the council’s housing allocations policy was carried out in 2019.

Although minor, it is felt the changes will have a positive impact on those with the greatest need.

They will also enable the council to make the best use of its housing stock.

And the review will make sure the council is complying with legal requirements.

The review will begin this week and run until 27 October.

After the meeting Ms Dunbar said: “Demand for affordable housing in Moray outweighs supply and the planned changes will help ensure that the housing available is fairly allocated to those in the most urgent need.

“I would encourage local people to share their views with us.

“This consultation is aimed not just at existing housing applicants, or residents living in social housing.

“The proposed changes will affect anyone applying for social housing in the future, and we want also to hear from businesses, voluntary groups, and local organisations connected to affordable housing.”

The final allocations policy is expected to go before committee for approval in February.

