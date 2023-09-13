Forres Academy announces sudden closure after RAAC concrete deemed ‘high risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Forres Academy announces sudden closure after RAAC concrete deemed ‘high risk’

School authorities have closed the building for the rest of the week following remedial works.

By Lottie Hood
Forres Academy
Forres Academy has been closed for the rest of the week. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A Moray secondary school will be closed for the rest of the week due to safety concerns.

Forres Academy is one of many schools across the country that has buildings built with (reinforced autoclaved concrete).

Contractors arrived this week, but the levels have now been deemed a “higher risk” than first anticipated so the school will be shut for the rest of the week.

The material has caused concerns across the UK after the roof of a primary school in England collapsed.

Many buildings are now undergoing urgent works to avoid similar incidents.

After finding the material in a “small” number  of classrooms at Forres Academy, contractors were expected to carry out repairs for four weeks. Classes would be carried out as usual.

Forres Academy
Forres Academy has been closed for the rest of the week. Image: Gordon Lennox.

However it appears the level of risk from the concrete has increased as works have gone forward.

As a result, school authorities have closed the building for the rest of the week.

Risk required ‘swift action’

The news was communicated in an e-mail today to parents and carers of children at the school.

In the email seen by The Press and Journal and signed by head teacher, Jax Sinclair, they said the new findings required quick action.

It stated: “We have received new information today from the structural engineers, Fairhurst, whilst undertaking the current remedial work regarding RAAC at the school which now appears to indicate a higher level of risk.

“Due to this new information and in order to take swift action where this is deemed necessary, the school will be closed to pupils on Thursday and Friday to allow time to review our plans working alongside colleagues in the Council.

“Where possible, remote learning will be provided with further detail on this remote learning tomorrow and we will keep you updated regarding plans for next week.”

