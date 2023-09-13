Forres Academy announces sudden closure after RAAC concrete deemed ‘high risk’

A Moray secondary school will be closed for the rest of the week due to safety concerns.

Forres Academy is one of many schools across the country that has buildings built with (reinforced autoclaved concrete).

Contractors arrived this week, but the levels have now been deemed a “higher risk” than first anticipated so the school will be shut for the rest of the week.

The material has caused concerns across the UK after the roof of a primary school in England collapsed.

Many buildings are now undergoing urgent works to avoid similar incidents.

After finding the material in a “small” number of classrooms at Forres Academy, contractors were expected to carry out repairs for four weeks. Classes would be carried out as usual.

However it appears the level of risk from the concrete has increased as works have gone forward.

As a result, school authorities have closed the building for the rest of the week.

Risk required ‘swift action’

The news was communicated in an e-mail today to parents and carers of children at the school.

In the email seen by The Press and Journal and signed by head teacher, Jax Sinclair, they said the new findings required quick action.

It stated: “We have received new information today from the structural engineers, Fairhurst, whilst undertaking the current remedial work regarding RAAC at the school which now appears to indicate a higher level of risk.

“Due to this new information and in order to take swift action where this is deemed necessary, the school will be closed to pupils on Thursday and Friday to allow time to review our plans working alongside colleagues in the Council.

“Where possible, remote learning will be provided with further detail on this remote learning tomorrow and we will keep you updated regarding plans for next week.”