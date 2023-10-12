Woman airlifted to hospital following one-car crash near Archiestown

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the B9102 between Archiestown and Craigellachie just before 9am.

The incident, which took place near the Elchies Estate, involved one car.

A woman, who was driving the car, has been taken to hospital in Aberdeen by air ambulance.

Police closed the road in both directions and advised motorists to avoid the area.

It has since reopened.

B9102 remains closed after crash

The fire service were called by the ambulance service to assist at the scene.

Two appliances were dispatched at 8.46am from Rothes and Aberlour.

Crews used stabilising and hydraulic cutting equipment at the scene. Photos show the roof of the car had to be removed.

The stop message came in just after 10am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Thursday, October 12, police were called to a report of a one-car road crash on the B9102 at Elchies, Aberlour.

“The female driver is being taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”