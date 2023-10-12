Woman airlifted to hospital following one-car crash near Archiestown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Woman airlifted to hospital following one-car crash near Archiestown

A section of the B9102 was closed between Craigellachie and Archiestown.

By Ellie Milne
B9102 closed by police with roof of car on grass verge
Emergency services were called to the B9102 just before 9am. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the B9102 between Archiestown and Craigellachie just before 9am.

The incident, which took place near the Elchies Estate, involved one car.

Police car at cordon on B9102
Police closed part of the B9102 between Craigellachie and Archiestown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 

A woman, who was driving the car, has been taken to hospital in Aberdeen by air ambulance.

Police closed the road in both directions and advised motorists to avoid the area.

It has since reopened.

B9102 remains closed after crash

The fire service were called by the ambulance service to assist at the scene.

Two appliances were dispatched at 8.46am from Rothes and Aberlour.

Crews used stabilising and hydraulic cutting equipment at the scene. Photos show the roof of the car had to be removed.

The car roof was cut off and left on the grass verge of the B9102
Fire crews had to remove the roof from the car following the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The stop message came in just after 10am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Thursday, October 12, police were called to a report of a one-car road crash on the B9102 at Elchies, Aberlour.

“The female driver is being taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

More from Moray

Emergency services were called to the B9102 just before 9am. Image: DC Thomson.
Unused Aberlour nursery cabins up for sale
Emergency services were called to the B9102 just before 9am. Image: DC Thomson.
Community council wants £20 million spent on tackling Elgin's illegal parking woes
Rooftop views of Elgin homes from Ladyhill.
RAAC concrete: All of Moray Council's 6,300 homes to be checked for potentially dangerous…
Gordonstoun's first female principal Lisa Kerr.
New head announced as Gordonstoun's first female principal to leave after seven years
Emergency services were called to the B9102 just before 9am. Image: DC Thomson.
Could a decarbonised heating system work in Elgin town centre?
General view outside New Look retail store in Elgin.
New Look search for new Elgin home continues after pledging to stay in town
Maclean Macleod of Findhorn with three fellow members of the Findhorn Coastal Rowing Club who saved his life after a cardiac arrest on the boat.
'I would not be here today if not for Findhorn rowing pals': Women saved…
Exterior of Tomintoul Village Store
Tomintoul Village Store for sale at offers over £375,000 - including six-bedroom townhouse
Yellow JCB driving through Garmouth flood water.
'It was like a tsunami': Homes in Moray village flooded for 22nd time after…
Drone photo showing water covering Garmouth golf course and village.
Watch: Shocking footage shows scale of devastating River Spey flooding in Moray

Conversation