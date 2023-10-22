Decora in Elgin reveals changes to their store and plans to turn former Elgin florist into restaurant move forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decora in Elgin reveals changes to their store and plans to turn former Elgin florist into restaurant move forward

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Changes to Elgin's Decora revealed in this week's planning roundup. Image: Design Team/ DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Locals can look forward to a former florist on Batchen Street becoming a restaurant.

Meanwhile, a new Elgin cemetery is on the horizon to tackle capacity issues.

But we start with changes at a popular Elgin store.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Changes to Decora in Elgin

Decora want to carry out £35,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to a building warrant, a storage area could be converted into additional shop floor area.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the business.

Decora on Bridge Street continues to be a popular business in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

According to the Visit Scotland website, Decora is “Scotland’s largest independent shopping experience” for your home.

It also has the Millers Cafe.

APPROVED: Transformation of former home of Elgin flower shop

26 Batchen Street pictured when it was home to Bay Tree Florists.

Last August, Planning Ahead revealed proposals to transform a former flower shop into a restaurant.

Earlier this year, Mr W Gibbs and Mr S Charoennet were given permission for the change of use for the three-storey property at 26 Batchen Street.

It was most recently home to Bay Tree Florists.

Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A building warrant was approved this week for a £30,000 transformation of the shop into a restaurant and takeaway that will serve Thai food.

Wittets Architects has representing them through the planning process.

Further information about the new restaurant is still to be released.

What are the changes to the building?

The accessible ground floor will have a seating area to the front, kitchen to the rear and new accessible WC.

A new stair will be installed for the first floor where additional seating and toilets are provided.

The second floor will not be used other than access for maintenance.

What has happened to the florist?

Bay Tree Florists’ new home.

In August, Bay Tree Florists moved out and into 14 Batchen Street where the business started around 26 years ago.

Owner Sally Jackson previously said: “We are diversifying our brand, by relocating our retail store to the original premises we occupied at 14 Batchen Street in June 1996.

“We are equipping the business for the next 26 years by also opening a workshop space in a custom design venue which will provide more space and easier access.”

She also revealed sales were increasing, despite the cost of living crisis.

SUBMITTED: New Elgin cemetery

Elgin Cemetery
Space at Elgin Cemetery is limited and Moray Council is looking for feedback on proposals for a new one on the edge of the town. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council could build a new cemetery in Elgin.

The local authority has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) which will go before councillors on the planning committee on Tuesday.

A 6.6-hectare area has been chosen for a potential cemetery east of Linkwood Farm.

It’s next to Linkwood Road, and part of the boundary includes a section of the gas distribution station near Jasmine Drive

Why is a new cemetery needed?

In 1925, councils took over responsibility for most graveyards from the Church of Scotland in 1925.

Around four years, officials said a new cemetery in Elgin was “necessary” in the next 10 years.

It was also noted that Broomhill in Keith and Lossiemouth would require extensions.

Now the current cemetery on Linkwood road is almost full.

The 2019 investigation into shortage of cemetery plots.

Shortage of cemetery plots

In 2019, the Press and Journal ran a week-long investigation series.

It exposed a looming capacity crisis affecting cemeteries in almost every corner of northern Scotland.

Discoveries included Moray Council even considered burying the dead under cemetery paths at some sites, as it struggled to find the cash to pay for extensions.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation