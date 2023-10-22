Decora in Elgin reveals changes to their store and plans to turn former Elgin florist into restaurant move forward

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Locals can look forward to a former florist on Batchen Street becoming a restaurant.

Meanwhile, a new Elgin cemetery is on the horizon to tackle capacity issues.

But we start with changes at a popular Elgin store.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Changes to Decora in Elgin

Decora want to carry out £35,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to a building warrant, a storage area could be converted into additional shop floor area.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the business.

According to the Visit Scotland website, Decora is “Scotland’s largest independent shopping experience” for your home.

It also has the Millers Cafe.

APPROVED: Transformation of former home of Elgin flower shop

Last August, Planning Ahead revealed proposals to transform a former flower shop into a restaurant.

Earlier this year, Mr W Gibbs and Mr S Charoennet were given permission for the change of use for the three-storey property at 26 Batchen Street.

It was most recently home to Bay Tree Florists.

A building warrant was approved this week for a £30,000 transformation of the shop into a restaurant and takeaway that will serve Thai food.

Wittets Architects has representing them through the planning process.

Further information about the new restaurant is still to be released.

What are the changes to the building?

The accessible ground floor will have a seating area to the front, kitchen to the rear and new accessible WC.

A new stair will be installed for the first floor where additional seating and toilets are provided.

The second floor will not be used other than access for maintenance.

What has happened to the florist?

In August, Bay Tree Florists moved out and into 14 Batchen Street where the business started around 26 years ago.

Owner Sally Jackson previously said: “We are diversifying our brand, by relocating our retail store to the original premises we occupied at 14 Batchen Street in June 1996.

“We are equipping the business for the next 26 years by also opening a workshop space in a custom design venue which will provide more space and easier access.”

She also revealed sales were increasing, despite the cost of living crisis.

SUBMITTED: New Elgin cemetery

Moray Council could build a new cemetery in Elgin.

The local authority has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) which will go before councillors on the planning committee on Tuesday.

A 6.6-hectare area has been chosen for a potential cemetery east of Linkwood Farm.

It’s next to Linkwood Road, and part of the boundary includes a section of the gas distribution station near Jasmine Drive

Why is a new cemetery needed?

In 1925, councils took over responsibility for most graveyards from the Church of Scotland in 1925.

Around four years, officials said a new cemetery in Elgin was “necessary” in the next 10 years.

It was also noted that Broomhill in Keith and Lossiemouth would require extensions.

Now the current cemetery on Linkwood road is almost full.

Shortage of cemetery plots

In 2019, the Press and Journal ran a week-long investigation series.

It exposed a looming capacity crisis affecting cemeteries in almost every corner of northern Scotland.

Discoveries included Moray Council even considered burying the dead under cemetery paths at some sites, as it struggled to find the cash to pay for extensions.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk