Milestone match for Caley Thistle’s Mark Ridgers as Premiership football remains the goal

The Inverness goalkeeper is set to play his 250th game for ICT against the Honest Men this weekend.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has kept an impressive club record 84 clean sheets in 249 appearances. Image: SNS Group
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has kept an impressive club record 84 clean sheets in 249 appearances. Image: SNS Group

Mark Ridgers has not given up hope of playing in the Premiership – as he prepares to make his 250th Caley Thistle appearance against Ayr United.

The Inverness goalkeeper was snapped up by John Robertson in 2017 as a key signing as the Highland club sought to respond to their relegation from the Premiership under Richie Foran.

Six years on and Inverness, now bossed by Duncan Ferguson, remain in the Championship, with a promotion push a fair way away from their current ninth position.

At 33, the ICT number one could have plenty of years ahead of him, as goalkeepers tend to do.

Ridgers returned to Scotland from Orlando City and had a spell between the sticks at Partick Thistle before moving back to his home city club, having kicked off his career as a youth at Ross County.

Mainly during two years with St Mirren, he sampled life playing in the top-flight and he wants another crack at that level.

As well as helping Caley Thistle kick clear of danger to reignite a rise up the table, the shot-stopper will have to consider his future with his contract expiring in May.

Mark Ridgers, right, with then manager John Robertson in July 2017 along with striker George Oakley, who signed at the same time.

Ridgers – ‘Still a long way to go’

Speaking about his 250th appearance, which should come against the Honest Men on Saturday, he said: “I’m really proud. It is a lot of games in a short period of time, especially in football nowadays.

“That’s seven seasons I’ve been here and it is great to get so many games in.

“I’d have loved a lot of them to be Premiership games, but we have to deal with where we are just now.

“For me, it is great to hit that milestone, but there is still a long way to go.

“I’m out of contract at the end of the season as well, so that’s one thing I have to look at. Fingers crossed something happens on that and there are many more games to come.”

Fortunes changing under Ferguson

Ridgers has comfortably overtaken Mark Brown’s shut-out record. The ex-Rangers, Motherwell and Celtic keeper posted 67 clean sheets, while Ridgers has reached 84.

And the current number one ideally wants to achieve his goal of playing in the Premiership with Inverness, having batted clear attempts from suitors in the past.

He said: “It is one of those you have to look at. Yes, I’d like to stay longer.

“But you have to open up the mind a little bit as well because I’d love to get a crack at the Premiership, with this club.

“It is easier said than done. To get out of this league, we all know is really difficult.

“There seems to be a timeframe at the moment for teams coming down, maybe two or three years.

“If you don’t, you’re more or less trying to be stable and compete, which we have been.

“We went really close a couple of years ago, but this year is going to be a fight for many teams.

“But we’re up for it now – we’ve changed fortunes – the manager has come in and is four games unbeaten.

“We’re looking for five and, where we are, the only way is up.”

Mark Ridgers, just about visable at the back row left, after Caley Thistle won the Challenge Cup in March 2018.

Challenge Cup triumph was highlight

In June this year, Ridgers played in the Scottish Cup final as Inverness lost 3-1 against treble-winners Celtic, bossed by Ange Postecoglou, now the Tottenham manager.

Winning the 2017-18 Challenge Cup was a day to remember for Ridgers, who also coaches the club’s academy keepers.

He explained the games which stand out amid the 249 so far.

He added: “The Scottish Cup final was great to experience, the result obviously wasn’t.

“Winning the Challenge Cup was actually great as well, as it was the first cup final I’d played in, despite involvement in semi-finals and finals before at Hearts, but not played.

“The Scottish Cup quarter-final, where we played Dundee United a few years ago, when Aaron Doran scored, was a great one and took us to the semi-final, where we played Hearts.

“I thought that might have proven my maiden game and my only game, but since then I’ve managed another two (Scottish Cup semis).

“In a short period of time, as a club and me personally, we’ve achieved a lot.

“One aim was to break the clean sheet record and I did that.

“I’ll continue to do that through to the end of the season and then sit down with the manager and club to discuss what’s next for me.

“But I’m really happy to be playing and I’ve definitely got a few more years left.”

